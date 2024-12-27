The Rumor Mill in Cleveland

FinFan17
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 5, 2018
- Messages
- 283
- Reaction score
- 283
- Age
- 64
- Location
- Vienna, Ohio
I live in northeast Ohio and I read online that star defensive plyer Myles Garrett may ask to be traded after the season. He has said although he likes playing for Cleveland, he wants no part of a rebuilding team and management must prove they are trying to win now. with that huge salary for Deshawn Watson who has been a complete bust they lack salary cap space to add FA to the team and need some players and picks if they decide to trade the All Pro DPOTY. What if Miami were to send one of their edge rushers and a few picks for Myles Garrett./ this guy is a force on defense and would improve the pass rush immediately.