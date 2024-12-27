 The Rumor Mill in Cleveland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Rumor Mill in Cleveland

I live in northeast Ohio and I read online that star defensive plyer Myles Garrett may ask to be traded after the season. He has said although he likes playing for Cleveland, he wants no part of a rebuilding team and management must prove they are trying to win now. with that huge salary for Deshawn Watson who has been a complete bust they lack salary cap space to add FA to the team and need some players and picks if they decide to trade the All Pro DPOTY. What if Miami were to send one of their edge rushers and a few picks for Myles Garrett./ this guy is a force on defense and would improve the pass rush immediately.
 
No. We are a middling team, that is old and have 0 cap space. We have already traded so many picks for high priced guys. We just can't afford him, great player and he is the type you trade for unfortunately for us Grier already traded a big package for Chubb who isn't close to what we payed.
 
Monkey No GIF by PG Tips
 
Vintage Chris Grier would be all over this. I have a feeling, if he stays, all purchases larger than a Happy Meal will need to be pre-approved by ownership. BTW @FinFan17 , I was born in Warren, OH, we lived right down 82 from you in Brookfield until I was 11. My father owned Brookfield Motors right on 82 just past the railroad tracks. I ended up as a Dolphan because Mom was sick of the Ohio side of the family trying to make me a Browns fan while the PA side was insisting I would be a Stiller fan. Only better decision she ever made was moving us to FL after that Blizzard of '78 .
 
31 teams should have an interest, so let’s find out what they want.

Fact is someone else would outbid us for a guy like that, if he were available.

Garrett should absolutely looking to get traded. He’s a HOFer with a wasted career.
 
Haven't we learned our lesson? We can't keep trading draft picks for high priced older players. We can't afford him anyway.
 
