The Rumored Jordyn Brooks Trade Does Not Compute!

https://atozsports.com/nfl/miami-dolphins-news/6-hypothetical-trades-for-dolphins-lb-jordyn-brooks-exploring-the-market-for-miamis-defensive-leader-amid-a-massive-rebuild/

Rumors are flying that the Dolphins are thinking about trading Brooks for all of a 3rd or 4th round pick. When I first heard the rumor, I thought it was so stupid, that it was just one more piece of off-season clickbait. But, oftentimes where there is smoke there is fire. There is just too much of this going around now for me to blanket discard the notion that the Dolphins might be having these conversations. Following my comments is a summary of some of the rumored deals from Kyle Crabbs.I really do not get it. Yes Jordyn Brooks is not perfect. He is not great in coverage. He is 28. He will need a new deal for more money. But he is still really good (All Pro), an important presence in the locker room, brings much needed toughness on the field, and is a good culture guy.3rd round picks have have average NFL careers of 4 years, and about a 30% chance of being starters. That is a lot less good than Jordyn Brooks. We have a ton of cap space now starting in 2027. Where else is that money going to go? Do we think we will get a better result in FA after this year with those $ than we will giving Brooks the money? And where does it leave us this year? Sully said he wants the team to remain competitive. Not sure how trading the teams best player and a team leader and culture guy helps us to remain competitive. The defense is quite barren as it stands now, without him we might be vying for an NFL record in points allowed.I cannot see how this makes any sense. Doing so feels like a pathological obsession with acquiring draft picks. Yes, draft picks are important. But we have a lot of them, and you need to judge the expected value of the picks against that of the player you are giving away (I guess inclusive of their paycheck and the opportunity cost of that too, which in this case is not much given all of our newfound cap space). A 3rd or a 4th does not come close in my view. I do not get this one at all. Hopefully just rumors, but there is so much chatter about this I am becoming worried they might be considering doing this.