The Rumored Jordyn Brooks Trade Does Not Compute!

phinsforlife
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Rumors are flying that the Dolphins are thinking about trading Brooks for all of a 3rd or 4th round pick. When I first heard the rumor, I thought it was so stupid, that it was just one more piece of off-season clickbait. But, oftentimes where there is smoke there is fire. There is just too much of this going around now for me to blanket discard the notion that the Dolphins might be having these conversations. Following my comments is a summary of some of the rumored deals from Kyle Crabbs.
I really do not get it. Yes Jordyn Brooks is not perfect. He is not great in coverage. He is 28. He will need a new deal for more money. But he is still really good (All Pro), an important presence in the locker room, brings much needed toughness on the field, and is a good culture guy.
3rd round picks have have average NFL careers of 4 years, and about a 30% chance of being starters. That is a lot less good than Jordyn Brooks. We have a ton of cap space now starting in 2027. Where else is that money going to go? Do we think we will get a better result in FA after this year with those $ than we will giving Brooks the money? And where does it leave us this year? Sully said he wants the team to remain competitive. Not sure how trading the teams best player and a team leader and culture guy helps us to remain competitive. The defense is quite barren as it stands now, without him we might be vying for an NFL record in points allowed.
I cannot see how this makes any sense. Doing so feels like a pathological obsession with acquiring draft picks. Yes, draft picks are important. But we have a lot of them, and you need to judge the expected value of the picks against that of the player you are giving away (I guess inclusive of their paycheck and the opportunity cost of that too, which in this case is not much given all of our newfound cap space). A 3rd or a 4th does not come close in my view. I do not get this one at all. Hopefully just rumors, but there is so much chatter about this I am becoming worried they might be considering doing this.
Trade Compensation
Cowboys get: LB Jordyn Brooks, 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 151 overall)
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick (No. 92 overall)
The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of a middle linebacker and waiting until the NFL Draft is a dangerous proposition. They recently traded Osa Odighizuwa for No. 92 overall, and using it on a Day 2 rookie would feel like a massive waste considering they’re supposed to be in “win now” mode as Dak Prescott gears up for his 33-year-old season. If they use it to get an All-Pro linebacker like Brooks, losing Odighizuwa would make it look like a much better deal. This way, the Cowboys go from having a questionable starting duo at LB to a dangerous one, as DeMarvion Overshown would finally get a top-tier running mate on the second level. – Mauricio Rodriguez, A to Z Sports Dallas
Trade Compensation
Steelers get: LB Jordyn Brooks
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick (No. 85 overall)
It might feel a bit ironic to see the Steelers on this list seeing as they had a stacked backer of their own in trade rumors recently, but even with Patrick Queen making it through the roster bonus deadline, that unit needs some help. Malik Harrison was the starter after early contests showed Payton Wilson wasn’t ready to be a full time backer on early downs. Right now, the Steelers are slated to run it back with the same LB corps from last season, and that’s simply not exciting. You know what is? Jordyn Brooks.
One of the best sideline to sideline off ball backers in the league, he and Queen would form a tremendous duo as run and chase players. But where the Steelers would upgrade, is with Brooks ability to disrupt at the line of scrimmage and below it. Too often in 2025, Pittsburgh’s backers got caught in traffic or waiting for the play to come to them. With Brooks, he’s coming down in a hurry, and with true striking power. I would part ways with one of the Steelers 3rd rounders and not look twice. – Rob Gregson, A to Z Sports Pittsburgh
Trade Compensation
Eagles get: LB Jordyn Brooks, 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 227 overall)
Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 137 overall)
Philadelphia lost Nakobe Dean during free agency and haven’t made an impact linebacker addition following that. Jihaad Campbell and Zack Baun lead that room, but due to Campbell’s inexperience and injury history, it’s worth considering this sort of trade for a proven commodity. With Philly’s amount of draft capital between day two and early day three, they can afford this type of move when it comes to compensation they send off.
Not to mention, the Eagles have made some contract adjustments and choices to clear salary cap space. They currently have $34 million to work with right now. It’s a good blend of value, price, and addressing a need for the Birds.– Adam Holt, A to Z Sports NFL
Trade Compensation
Rams get: LB Jordyn Brooks
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick (No. 93 overall)
The Rams are going all in this offseason, and that means solving as many problems as they can. The biggest issue left on the roster is at linebacker, where the Rams have one of the worst units in the NFL, and it bit them in every single loss last season. With as little holes as they have on the roster, they have more picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft than needs, and they could go a long way with making a deal here for a significant needle-mover at linebacker like Jordyn Brooks.
Brooks is better than any linebacker they will be able to realistically get, and his acquisition solves their weakest link on the defense and turns it into a bonafide Super Bowl caliber unit. He solves their coverage woes over the middle of the field and can gives them the speed they are sorely missing at the second level of the field. I would push all the chips in here and see if Miami wants an eighth top-100 pick. – AJ Schulte, A to Z Sports NFL
Trade Compensation
Vikings get: LB Jordyn Brooks
Dolphins get: LB Ivan Pace Jr., 2027 conditional third-round pick (upgrades to second-round with Pro Bowl)
One position that the Minnesota Vikings have a dire need at is linebacker. They did sign Eric Wilson to a contract extension, but there is on ly one linebacker on the roster signed past 2026. Getting Brooks in a Brian Flores system that would maximize his ability to be versatile, and also give Wilson the ability to be that gap shooter which earned him the contract extension in the first place. This would likely signal the end for Blake Cashman, but he’s missed too many games for the Vikings over the past two seasons. – Tyler Forness, A to Z Sports Minnesota
Trade Compensation
Bengals get: LB Jordyn Brooks, 2026 fifth-round pick (151st overall)
Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick (110th overall)
The Cincinnati Bengals wanted to sign a veteran linebacker and just never did. Oops! The plan now seems to be see what the veteran market looks like after the 2026 NFL Draft, but none of those options would come close to what Brooks is. Cincinnati was high on Brooks in the 2020 draft, but never even got the chance to pick him after he went off the board in the first round that year. The Bengals can get him now in his last full year of his 20s, but in typical fashion, a pick-for-player trade would not be their first offer. They do not have a fifth-rounder, but can give away their fourth in exchange.
All Cincinnati really needs is a competent veteran to help out Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in their second seasons. Brooks can do that and some if they’re willing to make an offer. – John Sheeran, A to Z Sports Cincinnati
I really do not get it. Yes Jordyn Brooks is not perfect. He is not great in coverage. He is 28. He will need a new deal for more money. But he is still really good (All Pro), an important presence in the locker room, brings much needed toughness on the field, and is a good culture guy.
3rd round picks have have average NFL careers of 4 years, and about a 30% chance of being starters. That is a lot less good than Jordyn Brooks. We have a ton of cap space now starting in 2027. Where else is that money going to go? Do we think we will get a better result in FA after this year with those $ than we will giving Brooks the money? And where does it leave us this year? Sully said he wants the team to remain competitive. Not sure how trading the teams best player and a team leader and culture guy helps us to remain competitive. The defense is quite barren as it stands now, without him we might be vying for an NFL record in points allowed.
I cannot see how this makes any sense. Doing so feels like a pathological obsession with acquiring draft picks. Yes, draft picks are important. But we have a lot of them, and you need to judge the expected value of the picks against that of the player you are giving away (I guess inclusive of their paycheck and the opportunity cost of that too, which in this case is not much given all of our newfound cap space). A 3rd or a 4th does not come close in my view. I do not get this one at all. Hopefully just rumors, but there is so much chatter about this I am becoming worried they might be considering doing this.
Trade Compensation
Cowboys get: LB Jordyn Brooks, 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 151 overall)
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick (No. 92 overall)
The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of a middle linebacker and waiting until the NFL Draft is a dangerous proposition. They recently traded Osa Odighizuwa for No. 92 overall, and using it on a Day 2 rookie would feel like a massive waste considering they’re supposed to be in “win now” mode as Dak Prescott gears up for his 33-year-old season. If they use it to get an All-Pro linebacker like Brooks, losing Odighizuwa would make it look like a much better deal. This way, the Cowboys go from having a questionable starting duo at LB to a dangerous one, as DeMarvion Overshown would finally get a top-tier running mate on the second level. – Mauricio Rodriguez, A to Z Sports Dallas
Trade Compensation
Steelers get: LB Jordyn Brooks
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick (No. 85 overall)
It might feel a bit ironic to see the Steelers on this list seeing as they had a stacked backer of their own in trade rumors recently, but even with Patrick Queen making it through the roster bonus deadline, that unit needs some help. Malik Harrison was the starter after early contests showed Payton Wilson wasn’t ready to be a full time backer on early downs. Right now, the Steelers are slated to run it back with the same LB corps from last season, and that’s simply not exciting. You know what is? Jordyn Brooks.
One of the best sideline to sideline off ball backers in the league, he and Queen would form a tremendous duo as run and chase players. But where the Steelers would upgrade, is with Brooks ability to disrupt at the line of scrimmage and below it. Too often in 2025, Pittsburgh’s backers got caught in traffic or waiting for the play to come to them. With Brooks, he’s coming down in a hurry, and with true striking power. I would part ways with one of the Steelers 3rd rounders and not look twice. – Rob Gregson, A to Z Sports Pittsburgh
Trade Compensation
Eagles get: LB Jordyn Brooks, 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 227 overall)
Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 137 overall)
Philadelphia lost Nakobe Dean during free agency and haven’t made an impact linebacker addition following that. Jihaad Campbell and Zack Baun lead that room, but due to Campbell’s inexperience and injury history, it’s worth considering this sort of trade for a proven commodity. With Philly’s amount of draft capital between day two and early day three, they can afford this type of move when it comes to compensation they send off.
Not to mention, the Eagles have made some contract adjustments and choices to clear salary cap space. They currently have $34 million to work with right now. It’s a good blend of value, price, and addressing a need for the Birds.– Adam Holt, A to Z Sports NFL
Trade Compensation
Rams get: LB Jordyn Brooks
Dolphins get: 2026 third-round pick (No. 93 overall)
The Rams are going all in this offseason, and that means solving as many problems as they can. The biggest issue left on the roster is at linebacker, where the Rams have one of the worst units in the NFL, and it bit them in every single loss last season. With as little holes as they have on the roster, they have more picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft than needs, and they could go a long way with making a deal here for a significant needle-mover at linebacker like Jordyn Brooks.
Brooks is better than any linebacker they will be able to realistically get, and his acquisition solves their weakest link on the defense and turns it into a bonafide Super Bowl caliber unit. He solves their coverage woes over the middle of the field and can gives them the speed they are sorely missing at the second level of the field. I would push all the chips in here and see if Miami wants an eighth top-100 pick. – AJ Schulte, A to Z Sports NFL
Trade Compensation
Vikings get: LB Jordyn Brooks
Dolphins get: LB Ivan Pace Jr., 2027 conditional third-round pick (upgrades to second-round with Pro Bowl)
One position that the Minnesota Vikings have a dire need at is linebacker. They did sign Eric Wilson to a contract extension, but there is on ly one linebacker on the roster signed past 2026. Getting Brooks in a Brian Flores system that would maximize his ability to be versatile, and also give Wilson the ability to be that gap shooter which earned him the contract extension in the first place. This would likely signal the end for Blake Cashman, but he’s missed too many games for the Vikings over the past two seasons. – Tyler Forness, A to Z Sports Minnesota
Trade Compensation
Bengals get: LB Jordyn Brooks, 2026 fifth-round pick (151st overall)
Dolphins get: 2026 fourth-round pick (110th overall)
The Cincinnati Bengals wanted to sign a veteran linebacker and just never did. Oops! The plan now seems to be see what the veteran market looks like after the 2026 NFL Draft, but none of those options would come close to what Brooks is. Cincinnati was high on Brooks in the 2020 draft, but never even got the chance to pick him after he went off the board in the first round that year. The Bengals can get him now in his last full year of his 20s, but in typical fashion, a pick-for-player trade would not be their first offer. They do not have a fifth-rounder, but can give away their fourth in exchange.
All Cincinnati really needs is a competent veteran to help out Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter in their second seasons. Brooks can do that and some if they’re willing to make an offer. – John Sheeran, A to Z Sports Cincinnati
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