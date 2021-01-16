The Running Back Position is Not Dead

Stoobz
Yes, it may be devalued overall but we have to upgrade and I don't mean a 7th round "acorn".
Watching Green Bay use their RB rotation makes me realize even more how we are sorely lacking.
We seem to have more complementary backs but need at least one closer to a bell cow.
In any case, quite a few teams with decent runners made the playoffs this year.
Something else to ponder.
