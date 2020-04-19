The Running Backs

We know were almost certain to take an RB this draft, and I believe we'll take one on day 1 or 2.



Its a tough call...



Do we take the all-around best back for our spread offense? Swift?

Do we go with the bell-cow's in Taylor / Dobbins?

How about a shifty / short back who can cut on a dime like Edwards-Helare?

Any Cam (T)Akers out there?



For me...I'm biased. I vote Taylor. Its not just because I want another jersey with my last name on it I promise. I just love this kids personality...he has a great head on his shoulders. Hes very intelligent. I think hes been one of the top targets on Griers list for a while. I've said it before...I think if we sit on our picks we are taking Tua, Taylor, and Biadasz. The first thing I see about all 3 of them is their character. They treat their teammates like family. And all 3 of them would be critical foundational pieces of our future with their respective positions.



Anyways --- it also goes without saying also that this kid can ball. I'm not worried about the mileage on him at all - hes proven he can handle it and that's a good thing.

Today's NFL is a 2-back league. Not a problem at all!



Sign me up with him for the 26th or 39th picks (or any other in his projected range if we make trades)





Finheaven polls winners by position so far:



QB - Tua

OT - Wirfs



Who is Finheaven gonna vote for our RB?