The Running Backs

We know were almost certain to take an RB this draft, and I believe we'll take one on day 1 or 2.

Its a tough call...

Do we take the all-around best back for our spread offense? Swift?
Do we go with the bell-cow's in Taylor / Dobbins?
How about a shifty / short back who can cut on a dime like Edwards-Helare?
Any Cam (T)Akers out there?

For me...I'm biased. I vote Taylor. Its not just because I want another jersey with my last name on it I promise. I just love this kids personality...he has a great head on his shoulders. Hes very intelligent. I think hes been one of the top targets on Griers list for a while. I've said it before...I think if we sit on our picks we are taking Tua, Taylor, and Biadasz. The first thing I see about all 3 of them is their character. They treat their teammates like family. And all 3 of them would be critical foundational pieces of our future with their respective positions.

Anyways --- it also goes without saying also that this kid can ball. I'm not worried about the mileage on him at all - hes proven he can handle it and that's a good thing.
Today's NFL is a 2-back league. Not a problem at all!

Sign me up with him for the 26th or 39th picks (or any other in his projected range if we make trades)


Finheaven polls winners by position so far:

QB - Tua
OT - Wirfs

Who is Finheaven gonna vote for our RB?
 
As we already have Howard I’d be happy with any of the 5 as long as we don’t use a first round pick. I’d wait until 56 and take the best one still available.
 
I voted Swift but love Taylor. His speed, vision, power, you could really feature him. I went with Swift because a young QB will need the blocking Swift seems to be better at, better hands out of the backfield and good compliment to the bruising Howard.
Having said all that Swift may not deliver the type of numbers thst a guy drafted that high should put up. I think Taylor is the type that could get you 1300 - 1500 yards rushing.
 
