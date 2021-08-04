 The running game, or the lack thereof | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The running game, or the lack thereof

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
The day with pad. The defense dominated the run. Offense sucked a long one. Many think its only the first day, the run offense will improve. Nothing to concern about.

I beg to differ.

Pass protection is more about technique; about footwork, proper angle, line communication, recognize defense setup and blitz. In short, pass protection is more of a finesse game. Something that can coach up.
In the other hand, run block is about power. Fire off the line, push the man in front two yds deep. Get the hands on his chest and push. Run block is more about power and less about technique. Ask any lineman, they will tell you the same. It has less to do with coach up. Either you are capable or you don't.

Yes, its early, but it definitely a concern.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Erm, it's because the fins run game is hot dogsh*t and they did nothing to address it during the off-season or draft. It's not surprising and it will be a thing all year unless a miracle happens.
 
T

TuaClockSomewhere

Dan13Forever said:
The day with pad. The defense dominated the run. Offense sucked a long one. Many think its only the first day, the run offense will improve. Nothing to concern about.

I beg to differ.

Pass protection is more about technique; about footwork, proper angle, line communication, recognize defense setup and blitz. In short, pass protection is more of a finesse game. Something that can coach up.
In the other hand, run block is about power. Fire off the line, push the man in front two yds deep. Get the hands on his chest and push. Run block is more about power and less about technique. Ask any lineman, they will tell you the same. It has less to do with coach up. Either you are capable or you don't.

Yes, its early, but it definitely a concern.
In theory, a lot of what you’re saying is correct. But you’re also missing a good deal of context extrapulating today’s reports as our outlook for the next 6 months.

First, today’s practice was all about short yardage situations. Heavy sets, goal line, essentially inside run for those who have been involved with organized football. Defense knows they’re running, offense knows they’re running, everyone knows they’re running.

If you’re looking for gashing run reports in this circumstance, you’re going to be disappointed. In some instances, it quite literally can’t happen (goal line which was a focus of today)

You’re basically looking at 11 on 10 football with zero threat of passing the football. There might not be better evidence of than the TE we signed off the streets yesterday scoring a TD when they decided to PA.

Im not making excuses for the personnel as I’ve Stated before I believe this OL is below Avg. however, this context is important as there are some really solid run games in this league that would struggle against any decent defense in this situation.

Remember, it’s not all about the results. Often times in camp, coaches will put offense or defense as a disadvantage for multiple reasons (coaching tape, motivation, etc). One last note - Flo loves him some defense. Don’t be shocked that our first day in pads, Flo put his boys in a position to come downhill and get after the offense :)
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I feel like any argument that run blocking doesn’t require technique is wildly inaccurate. Eichenberg, Deiter and Hunt are all playing positions new to them at the NFL level. Yes, Deiter made the swap to C last season, but he has never been in the position to take significant snaps. An OL with so many young players is going to take time to gel.

I’d also point out that league wide it is common for the defensive front 7 to dominate the offense when the pads come on. I don’t think fans understand how much easier it is for the defense to stop the run vs the pass in camp. In general, they aren’t going wholesale after the QB.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

I think Miami was just working on their goal line run game and using the line of scrimmage as the goal line.

If they got the ball to the line of scrimmage they scored. Sounded like they scored about 50% of the time. Not too bad for day 1 in pads.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

E30M3 said:
Erm, it's because the fins run game is hot dogsh*t and they did nothing to address it during the off-season or draft. It's not surprising and it will be a thing all year unless a miracle happens.
How many OLine draft picks in the last 2 years ?

Doing nothing to address it is a little harsh IMO

I would have liked to add a top rookie RB but we got Hollands instead

Not bad
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
TuaClockSomewhere said:
In theory, a lot of what you’re saying is correct. But you’re also missing a good deal of context extrapulating today’s reports as our outlook for the next 6 months.

First, today’s practice was all about short yardage situations. Heavy sets, goal line, essentially inside run for those who have been involved with organized football. Defense knows they’re running, offense knows they’re running, everyone knows they’re running.

If you’re looking for gashing run reports in this circumstance, you’re going to be disappointed. In some instances, it quite literally can’t happen (goal line which was a focus of today)

You’re basically looking at 11 on 10 football with zero threat of passing the football. There might not be better evidence of than the TE we signed off the streets yesterday scoring a TD when they decided to PA.

Im not making excuses for the personnel as I’ve Stated before I believe this OL is below Avg. however, this context is important as there are some really solid run games in this league that would struggle against any decent defense in this situation.

Remember, it’s not all about the results. Often times in camp, coaches will put offense or defense as a disadvantage for multiple reasons (coaching tape, motivation, etc). One last note - Flo loves him some defense. Don’t be shocked that our first day in pads, Flo put his boys in a position to come downhill and get after the offense :)
You do have valid points. I would like to see few more pad practices. If still no marked improvement, i am sorry, we will not go deep in playoff, if we are lucky enough to make it into playoff. And don't forget, Tua needs a strong running.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Yep where doomed because the offense spent a week game planning for the running game install. Dame you think they would of hit the defense with a few play action passes nope they didn’t. Why you say because they where doing a install, they where not trying to get a mismatch edge on the defense. Now we might fill good if the offense run up and down the field. Until we realized that the defense sucks because they couldn’t stop a running game install.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Dan you could be right.

Get back to us after the last exhibition game and we'll know more
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

E30M3 said:
Erm, it's because the fins run game is hot dogsh*t and they did nothing to address it during the off-season or draft. It's not surprising and it will be a thing all year unless a miracle happens.
They have drafted 5 OL in the first 2 days over the last 3 seasons. I’d point out when Davis inevitably loses his starting job we could see an OL with Jackson - Kindley - Deiter - Hunt - Eichenberg. That would make 5 starters with 5 picks. The last time all 5 of our starters week 1 were guys we drafted was in the 80s (some random fact I read over the offseason I can’t find the link to anymore). I would make the argument that were are at least trying to improve the issue; regardless of if it ends up working or not.
 
E30M3

E30M3

fishfanmiami said:
How many OLine draft picks in the last 2 years ?

Doing nothing to address it is a little harsh IMO

I would have liked to add a top rookie RB but we got Hollands instead

Not bad
The line is one thing which is still a crapshoot. I meant more a lock stock RB. We are missing a legitimate center, RT and RB. That's not good for the run game no matter how you slice it.
 
D

dolphinheel

Dan13Forever said:
The day with pad. The defense dominated the run. Offense sucked a long one. Many think its only the first day, the run offense will improve. Nothing to concern about.

I beg to differ.

Pass protection is more about technique; about footwork, proper angle, line communication, recognize defense setup and blitz. In short, pass protection is more of a finesse game. Something that can coach up.
In the other hand, run block is about power. Fire off the line, push the man in front two yds deep. Get the hands on his chest and push. Run block is more about power and less about technique. Ask any lineman, they will tell you the same. It has less to do with coach up. Either you are capable or you don't.

Yes, its early, but it definitely a concern.
No, chicken little. When the D knows you’re not throwing the ball the result is what we saw today. They will be vastly improved this year.
 
