The running game, or the lack thereof

In theory, a lot of what you’re saying is correct. But you’re also missing a good deal of context extrapulating today’s reports as our outlook for the next 6 months.



First, today’s practice was all about short yardage situations. Heavy sets, goal line, essentially inside run for those who have been involved with organized football. Defense knows they’re running, offense knows they’re running, everyone knows they’re running.



If you’re looking for gashing run reports in this circumstance, you’re going to be disappointed. In some instances, it quite literally can’t happen (goal line which was a focus of today)



You’re basically looking at 11 on 10 football with zero threat of passing the football. There might not be better evidence of than the TE we signed off the streets yesterday scoring a TD when they decided to PA.



Im not making excuses for the personnel as I’ve Stated before I believe this OL is below Avg. however, this context is important as there are some really solid run games in this league that would struggle against any decent defense in this situation.



Remember, it’s not all about the results. Often times in camp, coaches will put offense or defense as a disadvantage for multiple reasons (coaching tape, motivation, etc). One last note - Flo loves him some defense. Don’t be shocked that our first day in pads, Flo put his boys in a position to come downhill and get after the offense :)