The running game, or the lack thereof

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,992
- Reaction score
- 2,965
- Age
- 62
- Location
- Arcadia CA
The day with pad. The defense dominated the run. Offense sucked a long one. Many think its only the first day, the run offense will improve. Nothing to concern about.
I beg to differ.
Pass protection is more about technique; about footwork, proper angle, line communication, recognize defense setup and blitz. In short, pass protection is more of a finesse game. Something that can coach up.
In the other hand, run block is about power. Fire off the line, push the man in front two yds deep. Get the hands on his chest and push. Run block is more about power and less about technique. Ask any lineman, they will tell you the same. It has less to do with coach up. Either you are capable or you don't.
Yes, its early, but it definitely a concern.
