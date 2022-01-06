 The Sad Truth... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Sad Truth...

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
12,143
Reaction score
25,273
Here we are -- it's déjà vu all over again! One thing you can count on as a Miami Dolphins fan is the repeating cycle of positive expectations morphing into negative outcomes.

Personally I've grown extremely tired of the clown show -- and of course the Clown Master Ross. His impact on the franchise has been destructive and humiliating. Bottom line, the bringer of bad football karma.

So we end with yet another meaningless game and then venture into an off-season where there are seemingly more questions than roster spots. Basic, fundamental questions. Questions that reveal we have yet to build a solid foundation. Questions that reveal the 3 year plan has, in significant ways, crashed and burned. So what now?

I'd be lying to say I've got the magic answers -- but there definitely needs to be a substantial revision to the program. New HC? New GM? New logo? Could be. But somehow I'm not bullish on the future of this franchise as long as Ross is in the picture. More of the same disease is never the cure. IMO.

But hey --- maybe we get lucky?

:rolleyes:

Last, I hope we can stop the endless tribal conflict surrounding certain players -- especially the QB position. Tua seems like a great kid and I'm pretty sure we all want him to succeed. It's been up and down. But the story moves on. One thing for sure the kid has not been thrown into an optimum situation. So the results can certainly get better.

Another last point -- I'm not sure high-performance GM / HC candidates will give the Dolphins a serious look (the Ross factor). So there's always a possibility things could get worse before we regain our allotted position of perennial mediocrity.

Have a nice day!

BNF
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,681
Reaction score
2,418
Location
South Park, Colorado
The Ross GM thing is really interesting to me.

Philbin, Gase, and Flores all seem to be hot candidates when they were hired.

With the GM approach he seems to be content letting hand me downs run the day to day since he got here. Literally no one he has hired or retained for the front office was/is a hot commodity in the NFL. Before someone jumps in to defend Jeff Ireland, not one team has requested to interview the guy since he's been in New Orleans.

It's also mind blowing if you consider that Chris Grier has the same level of power over the organization as an Andy Reid or Bill Belichick.
 
Sherif

Sherif

Pro Bowler
Joined
May 1, 2002
Messages
5,254
Reaction score
413
Location
Greensboro, NC
Does the Ross holding the Dolphins back narrative come from his lack of football knowledge or is it based the GM's he's selected, because otherwise Ross has stayed out of football operations and kept the purse strings open which is what we admired about Wayne H.

After final evaluations, did Ireland turn out to be a bad GM because I think the decades long problem the Dolphins have faced can be tied to GM. The group in the Herbert is better than Tua camp can lay blame on directly on Grier.

Then there's the Flo is not a good head coach, that's the camp I'm in based on his inability to hire qualified coordinators so far and the turnover of his assistants. Grier and Flo are connected, in fact Flores' longstanding relationship with general manager Chris Grier made him a favorable candidate from the start, and his interview solidified their early impressions.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,160
Reaction score
10,541
BigNastyFish said:
Here we are -- it's déjà vu all over again! One thing you can count on as a Miami Dolphins fan is the repeating cycle of positive expectations morphing into negative outcomes.

Personally I've grown extremely tired of the clown show -- and of course the Clown Master Ross. His impact on the franchise has been destructive and humiliating. Bottom line, the bringer of bad football karma.

So we end with yet another meaningless game and then venture into an off-season where there are seemingly more questions than roster spots. Basic, fundamental questions. Questions that reveal we have yet to build a solid foundation. Questions that reveal the 3 year plan has, in significant ways, crashed and burned. So what now?

I'd be lying to say I've got the magic answers -- but there definitely needs to be a substantial revision to the program. New HC? New GM? New logo? Could be. But somehow I'm not bullish on the future of this franchise as long as Ross is in the picture. More of the same disease is never the cure. IMO.

But hey --- maybe we get lucky?

:rolleyes:

Last, I hope we can stop the endless tribal conflict surrounding certain players -- especially the QB position. Tua seems like a great kid and I'm pretty sure we all want him to succeed. It's been up and down. But the story moves on. One thing for sure the kid has not been thrown into an optimum situation. So the results can certainly get better.

Another last point -- I'm not sure high-performance GM / HC candidates will give the Dolphins a serious look (the Ross factor). So there's always a possibility things could get worse before we regain our allotted position of perennial mediocrity.

Have a nice day!

BNF
Click to expand...

Don't disagree, but I think the solution isn't as big a hurdle as some think. FIX THE OL! Yeah, yeah, I know, easier said than done, but, IMO, an average OL and MIA is undoubtedly in the POs. And, yes, there are problems besides OL.
Ross makes no real personnel decisions, excluding Grier and Grier is here for a few years longer, like it or not. I'm as frustrated, or more frustrated, as many here. It seems like fixing the OL should be easy. But, IMO, getting an average or above OL would neutralize a lot of the conflict here. TT would be much better. The run game would improve. Receivers could get open. The play book would expand. Blah, blah. Again, there are other problems, but put out the fire, THEN worry about water damage
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,681
Reaction score
2,418
Location
South Park, Colorado
Sherif said:
Does the Ross holding the Dolphins back narrative come from his lack of football knowledge or is it based the GM's he's selected, because otherwise Ross has stayed out of football operations and kept the purse strings open which is what we admired about Wayne H.

After final evaluations, did Ireland turn out to be a bad GM because I think the decades long problem the Dolphins have faced can be tied to GM. The group in the Herbert is better than Tua camp can lay blame on directly on Grier.

Then there's the Flo is not a good head coach, that's the camp I'm in based on his inability to hire qualified coordinators so far and the turnover of his assistants. Grier and Flo are connected, in fact Flores' longstanding relationship with general manager Chris Grier made him a favorable candidate from the start, and his interview solidified their early impressions.
Click to expand...

The guy has done a lot for the team in terms of facilities and financial support. I don't think that can be disputed in good faith.

The problem is the front office and it might be an emotional thing for him because it seems apparent the person he grows the most attached to in the organization is the GM because that is who reports to him on football operations.

Look at how he handled the terminations of Sparano, Philbin and Gase; he just flat out fired them.

Ireland and Tannenbaum were never publicly fired as far as i can recall, they were just not going to return and mutually agreed to part ways.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Save Water, Drink Beer
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
318
Reaction score
1,189
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Being a Phins fan does take a very strong willpower no doubt. We just have to keep on keeping on and hope the right moves are made to make us successful and a SB contender again. I know some people say' Well for your own mental health just take a break from the Phins'.

Its not that easy for me. I have been following the Dolphins my whole life and can't just turn off that love that easy if you will.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom