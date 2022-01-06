The Sad Truth...

Here we are -- it's déjà vu all over again! One thing you can count on as a Miami Dolphins fan is the repeating cycle of positive expectations morphing into negative outcomes.Personally I've grown extremely tired of the clown show -- and of course the Clown Master Ross. His impact on the franchise has been destructive and humiliating. Bottom line, the bringer of bad football karma.So we end with yet another meaningless game and then venture into an off-season where there are seemingly more questions than roster spots. Basic, fundamental questions. Questions that reveal we have yet to build a solid foundation. Questions that reveal the 3 year plan has, in significant ways, crashed and burned. So what now?I'd be lying to say I've got the magic answers -- but there definitely needs to be a substantial revision to the program. New HC? New GM? New logo? Could be. But somehow I'm not bullish on the future of this franchise as long as Ross is in the picture. More of the same disease is never the cure. IMO.But hey --- maybe we get lucky?Last, I hope we can stop the endless tribal conflict surrounding certain players -- especially the QB position. Tua seems like a great kid and I'm pretty sure we all want him to succeed. It's been up and down. But the story moves on. One thing for sure the kid has not been thrown into an optimum situation. So the results can certainly get better.Another last point -- I'm not sure high-performance GM / HC candidates will give the Dolphins a serious look (the Ross factor). So there's always a possibility things could get worse before we regain our allotted position of perennial mediocrity.Have a nice day!BNF