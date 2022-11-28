The San Francisco 49ers

I have watched every niner game this year.Very dangerous team.elite defense. We certainly cant fall behind. If our oline plays like this past game Tua will be leaving on a stretcher . Hopefully we go into this with a healthy oline. They are favored by 3.5..Jimmy is playing decent ball but he does tend to have some bone head throws so hopefully he gives us a couple. We have had some questionable play calling and we just cant make those mistakes. They arent as explosive as buffalo but their running game is top notch. If tua has time we can exploit their cbs. The key is going to be in the trenches. I take miami every game and will be taking them straight up but this is a homer pick