The San Francisco 49ers

This is going to be a very tough test for Miami. Just look at those numbers. Just incredible!!!
I think SF has a couple of dinged up players on offense. Might be the reason, the line dropped?The spread, 49ers opened at -4. It's now 3.5.
You and me both, I was at that game still pisses me offNfc or not man we need this game because I don't want any risk to a home playoff game and hopefully games...I want the afc championship here like 92 only with a different outcome obviously
Great points. Hopefully Miami can roll them.I’m going to say it. Maybe it comes back to haunt me, who knows. This SF defense has faced no one this season.
They faced Justin Fields in a monsoon before Justin Fields was given the freedom to become Lamar Jackson…and lost.
They faced the corpse of Russell Wilson…and lost.
They beat aging and injured Matthew Stafford twice.
They beat the Panthers and Baker Mayfield.
They lost to the Falcons and Marcus Mariota.
They beat Colt McCoy and Andy Dalton.
They beat Justin Herbert without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
At this point, the two best QBs they‘ve faced are Patrick Mahomes and….Geno Smith. And Mahomes shredded them.
Hard to be surprised that their defensive stats look impressive.
The last time they faced an offense remotely similar to ours, they gave up 44 and lost by 21.
I still have no clue what American betting odds mean, LOL !The spread, 49ers opened at -4. It's now 3.5.