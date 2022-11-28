 The San Francisco 49ers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The San Francisco 49ers

Unlikely we are sticking to run game against them. Gonna need a lot of separation with our wideouts since we will need to pull RB and TE for line blocking. Could be time to see some reverses and trick plays right off the top.

We really really really need the defense and ST to step up here and create some turnovers. +1 or 2 differential and I think we can take it. 🤞
 
I have watched every niner game this year.Very dangerous team.elite defense. We certainly cant fall behind. If our oline plays like this past game Tua will be leaving on a stretcher . Hopefully we go into this with a healthy oline. They are favored by 3.5..Jimmy is playing decent ball but he does tend to have some bone head throws so hopefully he gives us a couple. We have had some questionable play calling and we just cant make those mistakes. They arent as explosive as buffalo but their running game is top notch. If tua has time we can exploit their cbs. The key is going to be in the trenches. I take miami every game and will be taking them straight up but this is a homer pick
 
I’m going to say it. Maybe it comes back to haunt me, who knows. This SF defense has faced no one this season.

They faced Justin Fields in a monsoon before Justin Fields was given the freedom to become Lamar Jackson…and lost.

They faced the corpse of Russell Wilson…and lost.

They beat aging and injured Matthew Stafford twice.

They beat the Panthers and Baker Mayfield.

They lost to the Falcons and Marcus Mariota.

They beat Colt McCoy and Andy Dalton.

They beat Justin Herbert without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

At this point, the two best QBs they‘ve faced are Patrick Mahomes and….Geno Smith. And Mahomes shredded them.

Hard to be surprised that their defensive stats look impressive.

The last time they faced an offense remotely similar to ours, they gave up 44 and lost by 21.
 
Great points. Hopefully Miami can roll them.
 
