The Schedule

That 49ers team has come undone. Players quitting too and walking off the field. Badly injured. Now they have nothing to play for, and they have to travel across the country to play us. If Miami can just get by Houston, who knows....?????
@Texans
12/1510:00 amCBS
vs49ers
12/221:25 pmCBS
@Browns
12/295:20 pmNBC
@Jets
Niners scorn 'selfish' Campbell's refusal to play
Niners players blasted linebacker De'Vondre Campbell after Thursday's loss to the Rams, calling his refusal to enter the game for an injured Dre Greenlaw a "selfish decision."
www.espn.com
