The Schedule

That 49ers team has come undone. Players quitting too and walking off the field. Badly injured. Now they have nothing to play for, and they have to travel across the country to play us. If Miami can just get by Houston, who knows....?????

Niners scorn 'selfish' Campbell's refusal to play

Niners players blasted linebacker De'Vondre Campbell after Thursday's loss to the Rams, calling his refusal to enter the game for an injured Dre Greenlaw a "selfish decision."
@Texans
12/1510:00 amCBS
vs49ers
12/221:25 pmCBS
@Browns
12/295:20 pmNBC
@Jets
 

[FirstSportz NFL] Charvarius Ward on De'Vondre Campbell fiasco "If he didn’t want to play, he shouldn’t have dressed out. He could’ve told them that before the game. I feel like that was some sucker **** that he did. It definitely hurt the team"​


 
www.espn.com

We just gotta take care of business on Sunday. It will serve to get that "can't bexear winning teams " label off our backs for when we meet SF.
 
www.espn.com

If anything, I think this galvanizes the 49ers. They are going to be playing pissed.
 
Finsational said:
If anything, I think this galvanizes the 49ers. They are going to be playing pissed.
Click to expand...
They make our situation look enviable. 8 losses when the 7 seed only has 5. At least with us there's 3 teams with 5 losses. The chances of one of those teams going 2-2 or even 1-3 is pretty good. You can throw the Texans in there too if you think the Colts keep winning with their easy schedule.
 
