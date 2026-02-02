The Seahawks' defensive scheme

Carne Asada
Club Member
Do you like it? Would you like to try and emulate it? How do you feel about using a Strong Safety as your 2nd LB, lined up as an Apex defender?
It kinda is like a 4-3, except your OLBs are defensive backs and you line them up 5 yards off the LOS.
It kinda reminds me of when the Rams were always on 11 on offense but for defense.
Nothing like the fire-zones and big corners he had in Baltimore.
Now I think of it, Mcdonald's defense may be the reason why the Rams stopped playing 11 exclusively and are now using multiple TEs.
