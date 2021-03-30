The Seismic Effect of Tunsil's Gas Mask Video

Whether they make out like bandits is completely up to how the players they draft work out.Kindley looks like he might turn out to be a solid starter but he still has a long way to go to get there.Igbinoghene was a huge reach in the first round in my opinion. I just hope he can actually get on the field next season.‘Davenport is strictly a backup offensive lineman and not that good a backup IMO.Bademosi was just bad.So hopefully the remaining draft picks in the Tunsil trade will have more of an impact than the players already on the team have had so far.Tunsil is a pro bowl LT and for this trade to be considered a huge success, the Dolphins need to get at least 3 solid starters and 1 pro bowl caliber player to be considered the great trade it is viewed as by many posters on here.