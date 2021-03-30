The Seismic Effect of Tunsil's Gas Mask Video

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 6,877
- Reaction score
- 16,780
- Location
- Marco Island
What article? I agree with the basic premise though!
What article? I agree with the basic premise though!
Whether they make out like bandits is completely up to how the players they draft work out."
DolphinsPre-2021: Three years of Tunsil (2016-2018), CB Noah Igbinoghene, OG Solomon Kindley, two years of OT Julie'n Davenport (2019-2020), one year of CB Johnson Bademosi (2019)
2021: No. 6 overall (Eagles), second-round pick (Texans), fifth-round pick (Eagles)
2022: Third-round pick (49ers)
2023: First-round pick (49ers)
The Dolphins have made out like bandits in the Tunsil trade. We're talking Herschel Walker type of a draft haul. It was such a gigantic compensation package, Miami had the ammunition to trade up from No. 12 to No. 6 to likely secure the opportunity to get one of the top-tier pass-catcher prospects -- Jaylen Waddle, Ja'Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, Kyle Pitts -- in this class to help Tua Tagovailoa. "