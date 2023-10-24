The silence here is deafening.

I am very optimistic.



NE, Chiefs, Bye, Raiders, Jets, Redskins, Titans and Jets.



Even if Miami loses to the Chiefs, Miami is set up perfectly to be 11-3 going into their final 3 games against Cowboys, Ravens and Bills.



People wanna call Miami frauds, whatever. Those last 3 weeks will ne the true barometer.



So as weird as it is with guys like Howard and Williams not playing.



Looking at that schedule and ensuring Howard/Ramsey/ Armstead/ Williams/ Achane are healthy after the bye is WAY more important then forcing a potential reaggravation of an injury, especially them dang groin injuries to win an NFC matchup or even the Cheifs game for that matter.



Miami is a scary team, because they are doing this without key starters. When they get healthy? You know the rest of the league is scared.



Buffalo plays TB, BEngals, Chiefs and Philly next 6 games. Miami could honestly have the East wrapped up and a guaranteed Playoff spot going into that Dallas game