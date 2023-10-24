 The silence here is deafening. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The silence here is deafening.

Will never give up on this team.

too much stress in my real life to deal with the non sense of trolls that suddenly show up after a loss.

I mean, I am a conspiracy theorist lol. So Sunday nights game, only reinforces what I think about the league.

So really, there's not much for me to say.

I'm just trying to not go down a rabbit hole or have an unmarked black van show up on my street with all the proof or evidence I have to support my suspicions lol.

Shhhhh! Don't get me in trouble
 
I'm not close to giving up. We don't even need to hit our stride for another couple of months.

I sure would sleep easier though if Armstead, Wynn, Williams, Achane, Howard, Ramsey and Holland were active. Tough to compete in any game when you're missing 60% of your OL including the entire left side along with your top two corners and top safety.

Take Mailata, Dickerson, Kielce, Bradberry and Slay away from the Eagles and we would have won it at a canter.

But like I said, it's more important those guys are healthy for December, January and February ultimately.
 
I am very optimistic.

NE, Chiefs, Bye, Raiders, Jets, Redskins, Titans and Jets.

Even if Miami loses to the Chiefs, Miami is set up perfectly to be 11-3 going into their final 3 games against Cowboys, Ravens and Bills.

People wanna call Miami frauds, whatever. Those last 3 weeks will ne the true barometer.

So as weird as it is with guys like Howard and Williams not playing.

Looking at that schedule and ensuring Howard/Ramsey/ Armstead/ Williams/ Achane are healthy after the bye is WAY more important then forcing a potential reaggravation of an injury, especially them dang groin injuries to win an NFC matchup or even the Cheifs game for that matter.

Miami is a scary team, because they are doing this without key starters. When they get healthy? You know the rest of the league is scared.

Buffalo plays TB, BEngals, Chiefs and Philly next 6 games. Miami could honestly have the East wrapped up and a guaranteed Playoff spot going into that Dallas game
 
At this point a person needs to be a conspiracy theorist to believe these games are NOT rigged…

And there’s nothing wrong w a black van showing up on your street to confirm your worse paranoid delusions…
 
I'm silent because A) I didn't see the game, and B) I've seen this script before way to many times since the late 70s: beat the teams you're supposed to beat and get beaten by the teams that are a step up in class. If they beat the Bills (entirely possible), the Jets in NJ (also entirely possible) and make the Chiefs game respectable and not beat themselves, then I'll be more enthusiastic. Right now, as fun as the highlights were against the Giants and Broncos, I'm tempering my expectations.
 
This is the kind of post I love to read. - LOL
 
Off topic here, but if you had the opportunity to have one in the lineup this week, would you choose Nick Bosa or TJ Watt?
 
Being paranoid doesn't mean they are not out to get you.
Sometimes it's nice to have a "pair-of-noids". - LOL

