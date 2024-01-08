Ray R said: The silence here is "deafening".



Now would be a good time for a "whine-less" discussion of the strength & weaknesses of our secondary players.



I'll start.



The difference between our starters and their backups is startling. I hope this season is a wake-up call to our coaching staff to put a lot more effort in preparing our backups for play.



That is all, for now. - LOL Click to expand...

Our depth has been tested at every turn. We are dealing with an unreliable Howard who even when healthy is way overpaid and underperforming to his cap number. Needham was a major depth piece that has t been the same since achilles. Kohou is who he is, solid and improving. Cam Smith is nowhere which tells me it’s likely consistency in practice and effort level. If he’s not on the field it means coaches can’t count on him. Plain and simple. Same as we had with Igby. Let’s hope that changes. Ramsey out for half a year. Street free agent Apple has done the best he can but is severely limited. B Jones coming into his own after coming out of rehabs. We are limited depth wise and injuries have hurt us.