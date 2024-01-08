 The silence here is "deafening". | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The silence here is "deafening".

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
21,374
Reaction score
36,328
Age
77
Location
High Point, NC
The silence here is "deafening".

Now would be a good time for a "whine-less" discussion of the strength & weaknesses of our secondary players.

I'll start.

The difference between our starters and their backups is startling. I hope this season is a wake-up call to our coaching staff to put a lot more effort in preparing our backups for play.

That is all, for now. - LOL
 
I agree. The Defense is actually playing better without having Phillips and Chubb. Who would've thunk it that we needed injuries for Fangio to bring in pressure.
 
Ray R said:
The silence here is "deafening".

Now would be a good time for a "whine-less" discussion of the strength & weaknesses of our secondary players.

I'll start.

The difference between our starters and their backups is startling. I hope this season is a wake-up call to our coaching staff to put a lot more effort in preparing our backups for play.

That is all, for now. - LOL
Click to expand...
Our depth has been tested at every turn. We are dealing with an unreliable Howard who even when healthy is way overpaid and underperforming to his cap number. Needham was a major depth piece that has t been the same since achilles. Kohou is who he is, solid and improving. Cam Smith is nowhere which tells me it’s likely consistency in practice and effort level. If he’s not on the field it means coaches can’t count on him. Plain and simple. Same as we had with Igby. Let’s hope that changes. Ramsey out for half a year. Street free agent Apple has done the best he can but is severely limited. B Jones coming into his own after coming out of rehabs. We are limited depth wise and injuries have hurt us.
 
This is a horrifically coached and prepared team in general.

I don't know why people are still surprised

Look at the coach in his post game he was so lost
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom