Ray R
May 19, 2017
High Point, NC
The silence here is "deafening".
Now would be a good time for a "whine-less" discussion of the strength & weaknesses of our secondary players.
I'll start.
The difference between our starters and their backups is startling. I hope this season is a wake-up call to our coaching staff to put a lot more effort in preparing our backups for play.
That is all, for now. - LOL
