The "Size Matters" Post

For those fretting about not measuring up...

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, 5'7"
Mark McMillan, CB, 5'7"
Trindon Holliday, KR/PR, 5'5"
Bob Sanders, S, 5'8"
Antoine Winfield, CB, 5'9"
Maurice Jones-Drew, RB, 5'8"
Steve Smith, WR, 5'9"
Wes Welker, WR, 5'8-9"
Darren Sproles, RB, 5'6"
"Soapy" Shapiro, A, 5'1"
Barry Sanders, RB, 5'8"
Brandon Banks, WR/KR, 5'7"
Ray Rice, RB, 5'8"
Dexter McCluster, WR, 5'8"
Doug Martin, RB, 5'9"
Brandon Boykin, CB, 5'9"
Danny Woodhead, RB, 5'8"

You can also peruse through this massive work and find quite a few more examples of all sizes to enjoy:

 
