The slightest of good news....We pick 21st.

Green Bay's win bumped us a spot in the first round. I am looking at OG's, C's, LB's and TE's so 21 looks like a tradeable pick, provided someone wants to move up. Moving into the 30's might be on our agenda.
We'll be picking 55th in the second round.
No pick in the third (Ross is a POS) or fourth (Chubb) rounds.
