The slightest of good news....We pick 21st.

Green Bay's win bumped us a spot in the first round. I am looking at OG's, C's, LB's and TE's so 21 looks like a tradeable pick, provided someone wants to move up. Moving into the 30's might be on our agenda.

We'll be picking 55th in the second round.

No pick in the third (Ross is a POS) or fourth (Chubb) rounds.
 
If Brock Bowers slips in draft. I’d move up to 9 to pick him. Generational talent. Look at past SB winners. They all have great TE. A TE would help Tua so much and our offense. We have to many Oompa Loompas on offense
 
If Brock Bowers slips in draft. I’d move up to 9 to pick him. Generational talent. Look at past SB winners. They all have great TE. A TE would help Tua so much and our offense. We have to many Oompa Loompas on offense
man I'd love Bowers - I agree on the generational talent - I just don't see us having the draft capital to do that without giving up a future 1st in addition to this years which is to much IMO
 
man I'd love Bowers - I agree on the generational talent - I just don't see us having the draft capital to do that without giving up a future 1st in addition to this years which is to much IMO
Our time is now. I’d give future 1 for him. Honestly will be picking late in draft again in 2025. As I say at poker table. All in!
 
