The Slim Reaper and Harris

Okay...



We must draft the Slim Reaper(Devonta Smith) at # 3. No trade downs to # 5 or lower now! He is the Best Player in the Nation! Period!

I just hope the Jets don't take him at # 2 now! Yikes!



At # 18, if Najee Harris is still there then pull the trigger on him. Don't get cute and try to trade down and get him. He is just too good!!



With those two picks, we are drastically improved from this past year!



Everything else should be a combination of need and best player on the board.