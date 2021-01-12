 The Slim Reaper and Harris | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Slim Reaper and Harris

boomer10

Okay...

We must draft the Slim Reaper(Devonta Smith) at # 3. No trade downs to # 5 or lower now! He is the Best Player in the Nation! Period!
I just hope the Jets don't take him at # 2 now! Yikes!

At # 18, if Najee Harris is still there then pull the trigger on him. Don't get cute and try to trade down and get him. He is just too good!!

With those two picks, we are drastically improved from this past year!

Everything else should be a combination of need and best player on the board.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
The thought of possibly getting them makes me rethink wanting Deshaun Watson.

Trading for Watson would essentially be like trading Tua, Devonte Smith, and Najee Harris for D. Watson and his huge contract.

If we dont draft them I might burn Finheaven to the ground.
 
3

3rdandinches

BINGO!!!!!
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Smith and Waddle... Do whatever the hell you want after that....
 
eric1317

eric1317

I have to admit those chicken legs don’t make me as hesitant with smith as they use to. I still want a later round RB. J Williams at the end of 2.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Got room for one more? I'm in.

 
Sonn_pop

Still rather have Sewell
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

He is having a great game!! However, when you think of best WR in the game. However, when you think of the best WR in the game today how many were drafted in the top 5? We either trade down or we draft Sewell. Unless Fields turns it around in the second half his stock did drop a bit.
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

I was hoping Fields would have one hell of a day so his draft stock would rise, but he is disappointing me tremendously.
 
boomer10

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Smith is a GENERATIONAL talent at WR! Just throw out the conventional wisdom of not drafting WRs that high when they will ABSOLUTELY be a Game Changer that you have not seen in a Dolphin uniform in 20 years now! We don't know how to appreciate talent like him because we haven't had one since Marino!
 
