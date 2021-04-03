The Slim Reaper

I know, I know.. the last freaking thing we need is another wide receiver/1st round selection debate thread.



I will disclose that my preference is Pitts/ Chase at # 6, but we no longer control the destiny of either of those players at that pick. If Atlanta goes QB or trades out, or (less likely) Cincinnati takes the much-needed offensive tackle, this thread is completely moot.



However, how could we be suicidal with Devonta Smith at # 6? Check out this YT vid...



