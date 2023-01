BahamaFinFan78 said: So, past this season, what happens if Tua retires? Who is available and in our budget? Do we get cap relief if he retires? If he doesn't, do we release him, trade him or try to play him? If we play him, who can we get to be his backup? How much should we expect him to play? Will one more concussion next season knock him out for good? Click to expand...

All good questions1. I believe the Bills will beat us badly, and since Tua is out for the game, he is done for the year.2. I do not think he will retire yet. He will start for us next year, get hurt, and then retire.3. We do not need an old QB, tho that may be the route we go. It certainly did not work out for Indy (Rivers then Wentz then Ryan).4. So, we have to find one in the draft. Over reaching in one of the rounds and getting lucky.It looks like I am already on to baseball.