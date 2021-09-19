The Song Remains the Same

OL is awful. Tua sucks. Brissett isn't good enough to start on a regular basis. Bottom line here is this team is good enough to win some games similar to how they won games last season. Tight, low scoring games, that it wins with solid defense and getting a couple scoring drives. This team cannot get behind or it has almost no chance. Gotta keep games tight and run the ball. Make just enough plays on offense and play stellar defense to win.



Hennevailoa is definitely not the answer. Tiny hands cannot play in this league. He couldn't even last in the SEC. Time to quit dreaming and move on. We should have called Atlanta about Matt Ryan already. We should have gotten Matt Stafford when we could have. We should have traded up to get Mac Jones. Tiny hands Tua won't be leading us anywhere, especially behind this garbage OL.



Our OTs are basically highway cones. Jackson is trash and becomes more exposed with a right handed QB in there. Matt Ryan is used to playing behind a terrible OL. Maybe he can get the ball to these playmakers a little.



Brissett isn't the worst ever, but he just isn't good enough. That INT today was brutal. It is a tough job to deliver behind this line, but he still isn't good enough. He moves ok, but in a game where we are trailing big he isn't going to lead us back. Why we didn't resign Fitzpatrick is a mystery to me. If we were gonna roll with Hennevailoa, you gotta get a high quality backup who can wind up starting a lot of games.