The Stakes Are High, So Is Our Chance

EasyRider
- Apr 13, 2019
- 11,904
- 22,697
- Borneo
To win this one
I’ll donate $100 if we straight up win this one
And if McD doesn’t blow this one with his play calling and we lose by a FG in the last 2 minutes it’ll be $50
At least that’ll show me he had the team up for this game
