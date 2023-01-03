The stats don’t lie, do they?

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
So call me old school but I still look at the summary team stats vs opponents each week to watch the trends. All year we were on the losing side of most of these including :
- 3rd down conversion rate
- Rushing yards
- Turnovers
- First downs by penalty
- Total penalties
- Total plays run
- Sacks
- FG %
- TOP
The two places we consistently outperformed our opponents were:
- Passing yards and more importantly,
- YPA
Now, forget for a moment HOW we got to .500 and accept for a second that what you’re seeing here has pretty much been consistent all year. It screams .500 ball club doesn’t it?
I believe our YPA in the passing game kinda offset the losing the turnover battle (the two biggest correlations to winning) and we landed where the math said we should. Perhaps 8-3 wasn’t a “real” 8-3 ? We were never + in the turnover department, nor TOP etc.
Is it possible that - as painful as it is week in and out - we are simply seeing the probability play out? Again, these stats are now off of 16 games, didn’t change much during the season and don’t shout “playoff team” to me - you guys? Thoughts?
