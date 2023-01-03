The stats don’t lie, do they?

All of it screams that the team is poorly coached, poorly prepared, and poorly managed.



The YPA is nothing more than the fact that Hill and Waddle are as talented, explosive, and fast as any WRs in the league. QB will have nice YPA numbers when it is nothing for one of his receivers to house a simple drag route or a slant for 75+ yards.



Hill and Waddle are the dolphins offense. Holland, Phillips, and Wilkins are special players on defense. That is basically our team.



Coaching is a joke. QB play is very blah. The numbers can look good, but they are heavily skewed by the fact that Hill and Waddle are incredible players. If you don't believe that then take a look at his numbers from the previous two seasons. We still struggle to score points on offense with Tua aside from mostly Hill and Waddle making big plays. It is really the only difference between the offense the past two seasons and this season.



We were told the coach was a "run game guru" because of his fancy title in San Fran. But, he doesn't even like to run the ball.



There are tons of rushing yards and check down yards available because Hill and Waddle force the defense to play so deep, but we never take advantage of this fact because Tua sucks and can't go through progressions and the nerd refuses to call running plays consistently.



Get any kind of decent QB in here, a HC who is a proven winner with experience, and a guy who can run the defense(this could be the HC) and this team is an 11+ game winner and contender next season.