The story of Josh & Tua

Not that I care, but just had to bring this up, people keep talking about if Tua has issues in bad weather, yet Allen again against the Jets, has a very pedestrian or worse game, yet nobody will give it 2nd thought.

Of all the games Josh Allen has played since he faced the Dolphins, he has had a QB rating of...

Ravens- 68.4
Steelers- 134.1
Chiefs- 117.6
Packers- 75.1
Jets- 46.8
Vikings- 78.6
Browns- 100.4
Lions- 80.8
Patriots- 106.0
Jets- 86.5

Will anyone talk about how inconsistent Allen has been for a so called Elite QB? I am sure if Tua had in 10 games, 6 games of lower then an 87 QB rating like Allen, the talking heads would be having a field day of how average Tua is.

By the way, in the last 10 weeks (Tua only played in 7 full games), Tua had only one games where he was under a 87 QB rating with a 79.7 rating, against last week in San Fran, and the talking heads and fans went crazy all week that Tua is not a good QB.

Well, that sounds fair. I guess us as Dolphin fans just need to worry about how Tua bounces back tonight.
 
Ok great we have a QB who can’t play in bad weather just like the rest of em
But we also don’t know how to run the ball or stop ANYONE on defense
 
The difference is obvious. Allen has a cannon, is the prototype build, puts the team on his back EVERY week, is the team's rushing leader as well as passing, and they're a fixture in the playoffs BECAUSE of Allen's play.

He has stinkers, but he also wows you with crazy shit he pulls off...so he gets the benefit of the doubt. I'm not saying it's precise or fair and balanced, it's just how it is.
 
