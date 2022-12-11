The story of Josh & Tua

Not that I care, but just had to bring this up, people keep talking about if Tua has issues in bad weather, yet Allen again against the Jets, has a very pedestrian or worse game, yet nobody will give it 2nd thought.



Of all the games Josh Allen has played since he faced the Dolphins, he has had a QB rating of...



Ravens- 68.4

Steelers- 134.1

Chiefs- 117.6

Packers- 75.1

Jets- 46.8

Vikings- 78.6

Browns- 100.4

Lions- 80.8

Patriots- 106.0

Jets- 86.5



Will anyone talk about how inconsistent Allen has been for a so called Elite QB? I am sure if Tua had in 10 games, 6 games of lower then an 87 QB rating like Allen, the talking heads would be having a field day of how average Tua is.



By the way, in the last 10 weeks (Tua only played in 7 full games), Tua had only one games where he was under a 87 QB rating with a 79.7 rating, against last week in San Fran, and the talking heads and fans went crazy all week that Tua is not a good QB.



Well, that sounds fair. I guess us as Dolphin fans just need to worry about how Tua bounces back tonight.