The story of the draft wasn't Waddle, but it was Jaelen Philips

This is a great video a few weeks ago, and one of the best videos you will see that take an in depth look at Philips. With that said, the story of the draft out of any player goes to him. In hindsight, he was the most talented player at his position. Perhaps, the best defensive player in the draft. This is a long video so take your time to watch it before you commented if you haven't seen it.
 
I like the story, I like the production last year, I like the athletic profile, but I don't like the medical history. Hopefully he can stay healthy and have a long, productive career with the Dolphins.
 
It interesting pick..I hope he is all they say he is. I am expecting 25 to 30 sack in 4yr..
 
