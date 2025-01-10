 The stunning final numbers on the drop in Dolphins big plays. And McDaniel’s explanation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The stunning final numbers on the drop in Dolphins big plays. And McDaniel’s explanation

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
4,093
Reaction score
7,484
Age
48
Location
san diego
Key excerpts, full article linked below:

In 2023, the Dolphins had 59 passing plays of 20 yards or more, which was eighth most in the league. This season, they had 37; only the dreadful Giants and Patriots had fewer. And there’s this: This past season, no team had fewer passing plays of 40 yards or more than Miami, which had three. In 2023, the Dolphins had the fifth most (12). In 2024 on passes that traveled at least 20 air yards, Tagovailoa was 27th in passer rating, at a poor 78.5, and went 9 for 24 for 364 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing just 37.5 percent of those passes (23rd in the league). Conversely, in 2023, among quarterbacks who threw at least 40 such “20-plus-air-yard” passes, Tagovailoa completed the fourth-highest percentage of them (50.8) and had the third-most completions (32).

McDaniel said: “All defenders were deeper, wider and there’s probably two safeties standing deep presnap where they were vulnerable in years previous. So the system, if you execute it appropriately within it, you have to make people pay for what they are taking away. And once you make people pay, then it opens it back up for those short drives that we all love and those explosive plays. And I think it took us a little bit longer for various reasons, including Tua’s first injury that I feel like we didn’t start seeing a normal defense until the Raiders…“We probably have gone 25 games in a row where teams are playing or introducing different coverages or different personnel groups or matching personnels differently than what they’ve put on tape, but as you grow as an offense and execute the finer details of all three levels, you are best prepared to make people pay for defending the deep stuff.”

The problem is that the short stuff, while often effective, is difficult to sustain against good teams. Drives against the Bills, Packers and Houston kept being interrupted by penalties and fumbles and interceptions and breakdowns by a deficient offensive line and other things that typically make it difficult to mount 16-play drives against stout defenses. Whatever the answer, McDaniel needs to fix it. You simply cannot have two of the league’s highest-paid receivers and not change your approach after they finish 30th (Hill) and 44th (Jaylen Waddle) in receiving yards.

Also hurtful was the reduction in running plays of 20 yards or more from 17 in 2023 (third most) to 11 (eighth fewest). The substandard offensive line remains at the core of the reduction in big plays both running and passing: The offensive line couldn’t be trusted to give McDaniel and Tagovailoa enough time to allow deep throws to develop. And the line couldn’t create enough holes to spring big runs, one reason why Miami’s yards per carry dropped from a league-leading 5.0 in 2023 to 4.0, which was tied for 27th.

One of the frustrating elements of the Dolphins regressing to 8-9and missing the playoffs is the fact that Miami ended up squandering the league’s easiest schedule. Dolphins opponents won just 41.9% of their games, the worst in the league.

 
Case closed on McDaniel. Found guilty of being a poor head coach and a subpar OC.
 
I can't believe that so many on this board were so enamored with him after his first or even second season. The team is no better now than they were when Flores was shown the door.
 
Michigan Mike said:
I can't believe that so many on this board were so enamored with him after his first or even second season. The team is no better now than they were when Flores was shown the door.
Click to expand...
Absolutely true. The only difference being McDaniel was able to start with Tyreek Hill on his roster, which led to an exciting offense for the first time in decades. So the results were no better, but we got a little more of a dopamine high for a few weeks here and there.

The talent on the roster under McDaniel vs. that under Flores while the record isn’t substantially better, is a massive indictment of McDaniel’s ability to be a head coach in the NFL.
 
He said that the teams were playing defense against us that wasn't on tape. It just shows me how bad he was at adjusting in game and half time. Because he was the also the defacto head coach, he didn't have time to do those adjustment because the entire team should have his focus. This is why I don't want a specific tactician for a head coach. Look at Dan Campbell. He's not a brilliant OC, but he has great assistants to handle the X's and O's so he can lead the team and be focused on those duties. I don't want a head coach that also wants to call the offense or defense. He needs to trust his coordinators and be the leader.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom