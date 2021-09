phinfann13 said: This rule is always a huge point of contention, but the goal line has different rules from the sideline. If a kick or punt goes out of the end zone then it's a touch back. It's the same thing with a fumble because in each of those instances the ball is live. It makes sense but I get why people don't like it. Or at least until your team reaps the benefits of it. Click to expand...

To me it makes no sense to be any other way.If you fumble out of the endzone, where else is there to spot the ball? Unless they changed all fumbles to be marked down at the spot of the fumble. I think its a great rule honestly.Personally my least favorite rules are the ones that protect QBs too much.Like when a defenders momentum or a lineman forces them low on a QB. I understand if the guy is intentionally trying to take his knees out, but sometimes hits on the QB whether they are late or low are just unavoidable and get called anyway.