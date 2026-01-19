DolphinsTalk
The Sullivan/Hafley Era Brings New Identity and Optimism to Miami - DolphinsTalk
The Sullivan/Hafley Era Brings New Identity and Optimism to Miami This Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era has now begun in Miami Gardens. With it, the Miami Dolphins organization is no longer under the storm cloud that was the Chris Grier era. Under Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins have no...
dolphinstalk.com