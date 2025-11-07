 The Sum Of All Fears - Champ (Chump) To Become The Actual GM? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Sum Of All Fears - Champ (Chump) To Become The Actual GM?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcGrier
Could just be a local reporter speculating, could be he was tipped to this by someone from the Dolphins, not yet as a definite, but more as a way for them to test the waters with a trial balloon and/or prepare people for what might be coming. Often, where there is smoke, there is fire. My view, if this happens, it is because of one of these two reasons:

-Nobody good wants the job so they keep Chump by default
-The zebra (Ross) has still not changed his stripes. Wants a yes man GM, will probably make him keep McDaniel, and is looking for bandaids once again as opposed to rebuilding this thing from the bottom up the right way

 
Based on Ross’s record nothing would surprise me.

Several people on here want to defend him and act like the past decade and a half never happened, but he’s proven from the beginning that he’s completely inept as an owner.
 
the only basis for me not liking Kelly would be Ross liking him

does Ross have to know a guy to favor him?

if Halaby is the prettiest gal at the ball, is Ross afraid to ask for a dance?
 
It’s all speculation at this point.

I see it two ways:

The Dolphins didn’t just give players away because they want some talent for a new GM AND Ross didn’t trust Champ to make the right decisions. There’s an argument that giving a new GM a plethora of draft picks is enticing, but not if it’s just some middle and low round picks. If teams weren’t offering a 1st for guys like Achane and Waddle, why give them away? If I were a GM I’d much rather have Achane than a 3rd round pick. So, and unless there was just a too good to pass up offer, Champ was told to hold tight.

Or


Champ was given full reign and he hopes to be GM so he held firm on his asks hoping it would impress Ross. Basically not giving up Achane, for example, for peanuts.


In the end, and again, it’s all speculation. We can either handwring all season and next off season driving ourselves crazy while calling millionaires and billionaires childish names… or we can just allow the process to happen and judge things by the results. I choose the latter.

I mean, Ross could sell the team, the new owner could higher a GM and HC that most like, and everything could still fail. So I’m not going to get myself worked up over the unknowable. Instead, I’ll watch my favorite team play on Sunday’s, hope they win, and hope whatever decisions are made work out.
 
Last edited:
I know people want to press the reset button and start fresh right this very second. Realistically, Grier dug this franchise into a deep, deep hole that is going to take a few years to get out of.

I don’t know if a good GM would even want the position. To get out of our bad contracts, we would generate close to $200M in dead cap over the 2026 and 2027 seasons. That number is significantly less over 2027/2028 if we move on from players after next season.

It would disappoint, but not shock me, if we decided to wait a year before looking for a long term GM. The position would have more appeal if the finances were better (no one would take it for the roster or talent we have).

I will say most of this is speculation. If we only win 2 or 3 games this year and Ross sees fans boo and leave early his stance might change.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I know people want to press the reset button and start fresh right this very second. Realistically, Grier dug this franchise into a deep, deep hole that is going to take a few years to get out of.

I don’t know if a good GM would even want the position. To get out of our bad contracts, we would generate close to $200M in dead cap over the 2026 and 2027 seasons. That number is significantly less over 2027/2028 if we move on from players after next season.

It would disappoint, but not shock me, if we decided to wait a year before looking for a long term GM. The position would have more appeal if the finances were better (no one would take it for the roster or talent we have).

I will say most of this is speculation. If we only win 2 or 3 games this year and Ross sees fans boo and leave early his stance might change.
Let's hope Ross is smart enough to totally clean house on Black Monday. A new GM could respect that, as I think it is well-known in NFL circles what a laughing stock this FO is.
 
I came to this conclusion last week and stated it here. Champ, Mike, Tua will be here in 2026. The only one of the 3 that will be performing for his job in the next year is Kelly. If he does well in the draft and free agency, he gets to pick the next HC. McDaniel will be fired and Tua released or traded next off season. This isn't what i hope will happen, just my opinion on what will happen.
 
phinsforlife said:
Could just be a local reporter speculating, could be he was tipped to this by someone from the Dolphins, not yet as a definite, but more as a way for them to test the waters with a trial balloon and/or prepare people for what might be coming. Often, where there is smoke, there is fire. My view, if this happens, it is because of one of these two reasons:

-Nobody good wants the job so they keep Chump by default
-The zebra (Ross) has still not changed his stripes. Wants a yes man GM, will probably make him keep McDaniel, and is looking for bandaids once again as opposed to rebuilding this thing from the bottom up the right way

I'll be more kind and add a 3rd reason. He knows nothing about evaluating NFL talent and refuses to seek advice from competent advisors.
 
zucca said:
I came to this conclusion last week and stated it here. Champ, Mike, Tua will be here in 2026. The only one of the 3 that will be performing for his job in the next year is Kelly. If he does well in the draft and free agency, he gets to pick the next HC. McDaniel will be fired and Tua released or traded next off season. This isn't what i hope will happen, just my opinion on what will happen.
I hope not but I could see that happening. Then a total house cleaning after 2026 with all of them gone.
 
