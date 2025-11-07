The Sum Of All Fears - Champ (Chump) To Become The Actual GM?

It’s all speculation at this point.



I see it two ways:



The Dolphins didn’t just give players away because they want some talent for a new GM AND Ross didn’t trust Champ to make the right decisions. There’s an argument that giving a new GM a plethora of draft picks is enticing, but not if it’s just some middle and low round picks. If teams weren’t offering a 1st for guys like Achane and Waddle, why give them away? If I were a GM I’d much rather have Achane than a 3rd round pick. So, and unless there was just a too good to pass up offer, Champ was told to hold tight.



Or





Champ was given full reign and he hopes to be GM so he held firm on his asks hoping it would impress Ross. Basically not giving up Achane, for example, for peanuts.





In the end, and again, it’s all speculation. We can either handwring all season and next off season driving ourselves crazy while calling millionaires and billionaires childish names… or we can just allow the process to happen and judge things by the results. I choose the latter.



I mean, Ross could sell the team, the new owner could higher a GM and HC that most like, and everything could still fail. So I’m not going to get myself worked up over the unknowable. Instead, I’ll watch my favorite team play on Sunday’s, hope they win, and hope whatever decisions are made work out.