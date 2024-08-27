The Super-Positive Season Outlook - Gimme your outlooks!

With 9 days to go until the start of the 2024 regular season begins, I want to discuss the best-case scenario for the Dolphins in my opinion. I tried to be as realistic as possible with only a sprinkle of fandom! I'd love to hear your realistic records Dolphins finish with and how we fare in the playoffs, if you think we get thereLets start with the BillsBills have unfortunately owned us for a while now but this is the year of the regression for this team. Possibly the worst receiving group in the league, solid OL, and good RB. Allen has shown was he's capable, or incapable of doing I should say when he doesn't have solid receivers around him. Bills are going to force him to do too much, increasing his turnover rates which were already sky-high. Bills defense having lost so many pieces and now without Milano until December will be the biggest regressing unit in the league.Bills finish 9-8JetsThis team has been hyped up for the 2nd year in a row and we're now, what, 3 years removed from Aaron Rodgers being a top 10 QB in the league. This smells like a Deshaun Watson-type scenario.. his best years are well behind him.. and of course, the usual, he's 40 coming off an achilles tear with one receiver to throw to. OL should improve but Tyron Smith is made of glass. Jets defense has already been torched by Tua and the boys and with no pass rushers outside of Q Williams (assuming Reddick continues his holdout which is such a Jets thing to happen btw. I mean losing your best pass rusher to the Eagles and not signing your big trade longterm), the secondary will be getting cooked with opposing QBs time to throw. Sauce is already the most overrated player according to players in the league. Saleh will be firedJets finish 8-9PatriotsNo commentary necessaryPats finish 4-13DolphinsMcDaniel will continue to improve as a playcaller and we'll stop getting cute on 3rd/4th and shorts and we'll start pounding the rock more. Mostert said it today, that the team is looking to pound the ball more, I believe it. Armstead is healthier than he has been in years and he makes it through the majority of the season. Brewer turns out to the be the pickup for our running style with his speed and agility and run game takes off. Achane becomes our #3 receiver and lights it up. J Smith lines up all over the field a la Deebo and confuses defenses. Hill and Waddle continue to do their thing with Tua leading the league in passing yards yet again. Defense is more aggressive this year and with Ramsey back there, locks opposing teams #1 guys down. Our secondary is top 5 in the league and Phillips looks like he never missed a step.Dolphins finish 13-4After starting 7-0, first loss comes @Buffalo Other losses @GB, @Houston, vs 49ersPlayoffs will have a couple of vengeful games1st in the AFC... beats the Jags in the divisional round, the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game (revenge), and the 49ers in the Super Bowl (revenge for beating us late in the regular season)Let's go!