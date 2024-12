phinsforlife said: Per this point, there is more to production than just "the system." It alone is a very simplistic notion. Not everyone runs the system the same way. The play calling is different. The personnel are different. The execution is different. The culture, toughness, attitude, and all sorts of other stuff are also different.



Yep. This just another point of what I was getting at with my reply to you in the Tua thread. As I said our O is just limited from a personal stand point. We are all speed, zero physicality and a poor OL. Can't run on 3rd and short and can't run consistently even thought it is light boxes always kinda boom or bust runs. I believe we lead the NFL in negative runs as well. We have a non physical OL, zero size or physicality at WR or RB. This is why we struggle against good teams they dominate the trenches. Like in the GB game, they generated 14 negative plays on D (9 TFL and 5 sacks) we had 3 negative plays (3 TFL). Getting negative plays gets Os behind the sticks and usually of the field.