The Telephone is for you....and it is Ross

We have kicked to death the topic of Grier and the need to make a change and there are dozens of different views on what that looks like!



So lets assume Ross fires Grier and YOU are the new GM of the Dolphins going into 2025. You have to evaluate everything we have and make the necessary changes to be successful. We will have up to 10 draft picks in 2025, limited but some Free Agent resources, potential trade opportunities and the ability to make whatever changes you feel like are most import to get us on the right track



So what would you like to do?



For me.....



Offense

2 IOL

WR (bigger and stronger)

RB (bigger and stronger)

TE



Defense

Edge

DT

Impact LB's. (It has been way too long)

Safety

CB



This is a lot, but with 10 picks and a few FA's sprinkled in we can cut into this significantly. Obviously, this means we have to be successful with our picks and there is the potential to do something with Hill and or Chubb to generate more picks or dollars.



On the coaching side,



Crossman is fired

McD has to give up play calling and use all that cerebral energy to manage the game on both sides of the ball. I am not an advocate of getting rid of the HC, but I am an advocate to change what we are doing as it is only marginally successful and is too easy to defend and is too predictable.

Weaver needs more talent on defense. So far I think he is making lemonade out of lemons, lets give him some help and see how he does



Now what would you do?