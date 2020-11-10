The Texans are down to picking 7th

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,812
- Reaction score
- 1,307
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Tankathon | 2021 NFL Draft Order
2021 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com
3-4-5 you have three teams that are going to play each other a bunch, so there may not be a lot of movement there.
Hopefully we stomp the Chargers, but that still keeps them picking ahead of Houston.
Fortunately New England beat the Jets, keeping them further from the Trevor/Justin Fields selections.
I'd rather not have Belicheck get his hands on either of those guys.