The Texans are down to picking 7th

Yeah JAX in the same division and them not trading away Fuller, hurts us. Don't want to wish an injury on anyone but if something not to serious but enough to knock Watson out for the rest of the season happens, you'll not see me shed too many tears. Even if they stay roughly where they are however we are still in good shape to fill our biggest needs if we draft well in round one though. WR (or Kyle Pitts) and RB (Harris or Etienne). In fact I would go 2 receivers and a RB with the first three picks, in whatever order the board falls to.