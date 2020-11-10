The Texans are down to picking 7th

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,812
Reaction score
1,307
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
www.tankathon.com

Tankathon | 2021 NFL Draft Order

2021 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com www.tankathon.com
Wow, that one win jumped them a bunch of spots.
3-4-5 you have three teams that are going to play each other a bunch, so there may not be a lot of movement there.
Hopefully we stomp the Chargers, but that still keeps them picking ahead of Houston.
Fortunately New England beat the Jets, keeping them further from the Trevor/Justin Fields selections.
I'd rather not have Belicheck get his hands on either of those guys.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
5,411
Reaction score
2,980
Yeah JAX in the same division and them not trading away Fuller, hurts us. Don't want to wish an injury on anyone but if something not to serious but enough to knock Watson out for the rest of the season happens, you'll not see me shed too many tears. Even if they stay roughly where they are however we are still in good shape to fill our biggest needs if we draft well in round one though. WR (or Kyle Pitts) and RB (Harris or Etienne). In fact I would go 2 receivers and a RB with the first three picks, in whatever order the board falls to.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
27,017
Reaction score
13,496
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Yup Jets firmly in the driver's seat. ****. All they had to do was win against the Pats.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom