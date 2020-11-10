The Texans current pick

www.tankathon.com

Tankathon | 2021 NFL Draft Order

2021 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com www.tankathon.com
Wow, that one win jumped them a bunch of spots.
3-4-5 you have three teams that are going to play each other a bunch, so there may not be a lot of movement there.
Hopefully we stomp the Chargers, but that still keeps them picking ahead of Houston.
Fortunately New England beat the Jets, keeping them further from the Trevor/Justin Fields selections.
I'd rather not have Belicheck get his hands on either of those guys.
 
Yeah JAX in the same division and them not trading away Fuller, hurts us. Don't want to wish an injury on anyone but if something not too serious but enough to knock Watson out for the rest of the season happens, you'll not see me shed too many tears. Even if they stay roughly where they are however we are still in good shape to fill our biggest needs if we draft well in round one though. WR (or Kyle Pitts) and RB (Harris or Etienne). In fact I would go 2 receivers and a RB with the first three picks, in whatever order the board falls to.
 
Last edited:
Yup Jets firmly in the driver's seat. ****. All they had to do was win against the Pats.
 
NY8123 said:
Yup Jets firmly in the driver's seat. ****. All they had to do was win against the Pats.
I personally want the Jets to get Trevor Lawrence. Tua vs Trevor twice a year for the next decade sounds like good football to me. You cant be the best, if you cant beat the best.

Plus I want them to ge their **** together to renew the rivalry. It is sad and embarrassing how far they have fallen.

Nothing would make me happier than beating the Jets to deny them the playoffs, instead of a bunch of meaningless wins against a floormat team.
 
Fine. I don’t see many more wins, if any, on their schedule. We’ll still have a great pick
 
illscriptures said:
I personally want the Jets to get Trevor Lawrence. Tua vs Trevor twice a year for the next decade sounds like good football to me. You cant be the best, if you cant beat the best.

Plus I want them to ge their **** together to renew the rivalry. It is sad and embarrassing how far they have fallen.

Nothing would make me happier than beating the Jets to deny them the playoffs, instead of a bunch of meaningless wins against a floormat team.
No! The Jets will remain in the basement with the red headed step-children where they belong.
 
Not to worry.
Both Houston wins were against Jacksonville and they are done with them.
Not many more wins on their schedule.
If not a top 5 at least a top 10 pick.
 
I think most fans see a 4-5 win team in the Texans. Last year Miami won 5 games and picked 5th. Whether that is what happens to Houston, remains to be seen. Usually a 4-5 win team picks within the top 7 picks. So that is where I'm expecting the Texans to pick. If it falls any later so what. It happens!!!

Studying the draft prospects as we all tend to do, even myself and I'm getting up there in age; we can get an idea of the top 10 picks of the draft. In 2021 there could be as many as 4 QB's going in that top 10. It works out well for Miami, even if they pick 7-10. They'll get a solid player.
 
illscriptures said:
I personally want the Jets to get Trevor Lawrence. Tua vs Trevor twice a year for the next decade sounds like good football to me. You cant be the best, if you cant beat the best.

Plus I want them to ge their **** together to renew the rivalry. It is sad and embarrassing how far they have fallen.
I am kind of in a similar place, was worried about them drafting him. But honestly even at the halfway stage, this is the biggest lock you'll see in years. Jets not firing Gase mid season, the rivals are all in the NFCE who will all take wins from each other. The jets would have to win 3 of their last 7 games to have a chance to lose the #1 pick, that's not going to happen. That game last night saw two very poor teams IMO, the Pats should be worried that they only just beat them.

In terms of Lawrence in this division, I think all will depend on who they pick to replace Gase, if they go with someone like Riley or Mullen from the college ranks, or some bright assistant that's not just riding coat tails in the NFL then this will be a big problem for the Pats, Bills and ourselves. Hopefully the Jets continue to shoot themselves in the foot and hire someone like Gase again. Lawrence is still raw, think folks forget about that because he had instant success, but watch his tape from last year, early on he was struggling, then watch him in the playoffs, he was second best to both Fields and Burrow (a long way off with him) in my mind. I've not seen a lot of him this year but apparently before the COVID positive test, he's looked very good. Excellent prospect, great physical attributes but like all of them will need nurturing the right coaching fit, like Mahomes and Reid is imperative.

If the Pats suck enough to be able to grab Fields this could be the most stacked division in football, Fields would be a perfect fit there and honestly that combo would worry be more than Lawrence to the Jets. I think Fields has a good chance to be the best QB from this class.
 
illscriptures said:
I personally want the Jets to get Trevor Lawrence. Tua vs Trevor twice a year for the next decade sounds like good football to me. You cant be the best, if you cant beat the best.

Plus I want them to ge their **** together to renew the rivalry. It is sad and embarrassing how far they have fallen.

Nothing would make me happier than beating the Jets to deny them the playoffs, instead of a bunch of meaningless wins against a floormat team.
Miami fans have seen 1st hand in the last two years how important a top HC to a team's success. I'm not going to predict Lawrence won't be a top QB, but the better odds are he'll be a top QB with a bad HC. Look at Miami and every 'bad' team this century. All of them have made multiple attempts to find 'the' HC and, for the most part, failed.
 
