The Texans current pick

illscriptures said: I personally want the Jets to get Trevor Lawrence. Tua vs Trevor twice a year for the next decade sounds like good football to me. You cant be the best, if you cant beat the best.



Plus I want them to ge their **** together to renew the rivalry. It is sad and embarrassing how far they have fallen.

I am kind of in a similar place, was worried about them drafting him. But honestly even at the halfway stage, this is the biggest lock you'll see in years. Jets not firing Gase mid season, the rivals are all in the NFCE who will all take wins from each other. The jets would have to win 3 of their last 7 games to have a chance to lose the #1 pick, that's not going to happen. That game last night saw two very poor teams IMO, the Pats should be worried that they only just beat them.In terms of Lawrence in this division, I think all will depend on who they pick to replace Gase, if they go with someone like Riley or Mullen from the college ranks, or some bright assistant that's not just riding coat tails in the NFL then this will be a big problem for the Pats, Bills and ourselves. Hopefully the Jets continue to shoot themselves in the foot and hire someone like Gase again. Lawrence is still raw, think folks forget about that because he had instant success, but watch his tape from last year, early on he was struggling, then watch him in the playoffs, he was second best to both Fields and Burrow (a long way off with him) in my mind. I've not seen a lot of him this year but apparently before the COVID positive test, he's looked very good. Excellent prospect, great physical attributes but like all of them will need nurturing the right coaching fit, like Mahomes and Reid is imperative.If the Pats suck enough to be able to grab Fields this could be the most stacked division in football, Fields would be a perfect fit there and honestly that combo would worry be more than Lawrence to the Jets. I think Fields has a good chance to be the best QB from this class.