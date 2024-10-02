The thead about Mc D is locked but I wanted to add my .02!

I don't think he's dumb, I think he's stubborn.
Perfect example is the 4th and inches. Had they simply lined up under center and ran a QB sneak or even a HB dive. I don't think there's as much outcry towards McDaniel, even if they don't pick up the 1st. But to line up in shotgun and run east to west? That's the problem for me and it's not. a 1 off. It's a consistent problem.
I like McDaniel, still believe in him. But the thing is, a dumb person you can trick and mold and convince to change things, a stubborn person will not change his ways and only try to prove you wrong.