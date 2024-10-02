 The thead about Mc D is locked but I wanted to add my .02! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The thead about Mc D is locked but I wanted to add my .02!

I don't think he's dumb, I think he's stubborn.

Perfect example is the 4th and inches. Had they simply lined up under center and ran a QB sneak or even a HB dive. I don't think there's as much outcry towards McDaniel, even if they don't pick up the 1st. But to line up in shotgun and run east to west? That's the problem for me and it's not. a 1 off. It's a consistent problem.

I like McDaniel, still believe in him. But the thing is, a dumb person you can trick and mold and convince to change things, a stubborn person will not change his ways and only try to prove you wrong.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Definitely not dumb. Dumb suggests lack of intelligence. He's plenty intelligent. His faults are arrogance, stubborness and hubris. Those are cataclysmic traits when paired together and make for a very dangerous decision making mind. It's currently on full display.
 
Definitely isn't dumb. I do question his playcalling and his aversion to the K.I.S.S. especially with backups all over the place. Not sure if it's arrogance, or just believing an east-west play was the best call for short yardage.
 
GRYPHONK said:
He's not trying to outsmart anyone, he doesn't trust we can run inside the tackles.
He's at the point now where he may need to say f*ck it and just call a dive and live with it.
 
I think there's a couple things here:

1) Him expecting Skylar to run this type of offense is criminal. Skylar is far too slow on reads and release. This was dead in the water and it's shocking that McDaniel couldn't make that determination on his own prior.

2) He's attempting to run the same offense with Huntley but with some tweaks. This isn't going to work as Huntley isn't Tua, and most importantly the league already figured out the scheme with Tua. He needs a complete teardown of this scheme and that's going to be pretty difficult midseason.
 
You guys don't think he's dumb? Have you heard him speak?

This is not some genius, he is an absolute moron.

He got some good grades and went to a good college. so he used to be smart. He's just dumb now
 
