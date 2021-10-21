The thing about Watson…

Like I’m assuming most of us here I feel strongly that you are still innocent until proven guilty..no matter wtf you are. But like a lot of things in life a concept easier in theory than in practice



Anyway..22 accusations…twenty f-ing two..alleged victims of behavior ranging from at best being improper to at worst being criminal sexual assaults. Not an inconsequential amount.



The civil suits..which most of them are…can take forever depending on the lawyers and the covid slowed courts and willingness of any party accepting a settlement. The bar for responsibility way lower in a civil case…but all of that survivable I guess.



The criminal stuff…to me this is where it gets dicey. Word has it that there has been at least one grand jury convened. And as the old saying goes you can indict a ham sandwich if you want to.



And I think there are multiple criminal complaints?



As a criminal cases go these aren’t super complicated crimes…physical evidence…witnesses…maybe some saved communications between victim and accused? Maybe warrants for non testimonial evidence? My point being that those investigating these should know fairly early on whether there is the likelihood of fire behind the smoke.



And yet no word…particularly no exonerations on the criminal stuff. Can be possible that prosecutors just don’t want to commit to something, especially if it’s not a slam dunk….on a high profile case (s). Not sure why you would you leave someone hanging. Im sure there’s plenty behind the scenes I don’t understand..but



That to me…completely objectively…would be the biggest reason to pass on Watson at least right now.



Out of 22 cases /circumstances it will only take one to jam him up. And jam him up beyond the possibility of seeing the playing field.



I mentioned in another thread it reeks of desperation for this team to even consider it now. I like some of us am of the belief this team is more f’ed than we were at the end of the Gase era. We have somehow managed to do less with more?!



Ross..Grier…even Flo…to me have fallen so flat. Would love to be proven wrong. But even the talk of this trade — that never gets shut down by any of them — is pretty amazing! The possibility of pouring gas on the current paint factory fire of an organization is mind boggling. Can you imagine all the ways a trade like this could boomerang?



Gonna be interesting to see how it plays out.