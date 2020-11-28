The thumb is just an excuse

The Beatles
I’m telling ya. Flores knows the season will derail quickly with Tua in there. This “thumb” injury will last a while...
It will be fun to keep reading the excuses for Tua in this thread also!
He has not performed well for a number of reasons but he is the QB of the Dolphins so either pull for him or GTFO.Oh im sure there are a ton.
if he was on another team, all the fans here would be ripping him for his garbage performances.
But put him in aqua and suddenly he is amazing
You would think. These act like the thumb on a throwing hand is not needed. Football 101QB1 hurts thumb on throwing hand, Doesn't look good in practice.
Coach goes with QB2 for one game
Nothing more than that
With an injury on his throwing hand? If he played and threw 10 picks this forum would be blasting Flores for letting him start.This is the dumbest thing the dolphins have ever done. They will ruin Tua's career with this. Let the kid play and get better and better.
He has not performed well for a number of reasons but he is the QB of the Dolphins so either pull for him or GTFO.