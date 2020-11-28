The thumb is just an excuse

The Beatles said: I’m telling ya. Flores knows the season will derail quickly with Tua in there. This “thumb” injury will last a while... Click to expand...

Tua need experience badly..Fitzpatrick maybe answer for now.with tua or with out Tua..they going win at leased 8 to 9 games this yr. Will Fitzpatrick make difference and get them to 10 win is big question?? For me..if tua play rest of yr he is going be better than Fitzpatrick by end of season..