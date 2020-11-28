The thumb is just an excuse

The Beatles

eMCee85 said:
It will be fun to keep reading the excuses for Tua in this thread also!
Oh im sure there are a ton.

if he was on another team, all the fans here would be ripping him for his garbage performances.

But put him in aqua and suddenly he is amazing 🤦🏻‍♂️
 
The Beatles said:
Oh im sure there are a ton.

if he was on another team, all the fans here would be ripping him for his garbage performances.

But put him in aqua and suddenly he is amazing 🤦🏻‍♂️
He has not performed well for a number of reasons but he is the QB of the Dolphins so either pull for him or GTFO.
 
The Beatles said:
I’m telling ya. Flores knows the season will derail quickly with Tua in there. This “thumb” injury will last a while...
Tua need experience badly..Fitzpatrick maybe answer for now.with tua or with out Tua..they going win at leased 8 to 9 games this yr. Will Fitzpatrick make difference and get them to 10 win is big question?? For me..if tua play rest of yr he is going be better than Fitzpatrick by end of season..
 
Next NFL lesson for Tua may be, "If you give up your starting position, you may not be playing again next week".

I think we may be riding with Fitz until the wheels fall off - which I'm surprisingly comfortable with at this point.
 
This is the dumbest thing the dolphins have ever done. They will ruin Tua's career with this. Let the kid play and get better and better.
 
eswickl1 said:
This is the dumbest thing the dolphins have ever done. They will ruin Tua's career with this. Let the kid play and get better and better.
With an injury on his throwing hand? If he played and threw 10 picks this forum would be blasting Flores for letting him start.
 
andyahs said:
He has not performed well for a number of reasons but he is the QB of the Dolphins so either pull for him or GTFO.
Seriously these guys can’t be Dolphin fans as who would want our qb to fail??? Hopefully they get banned soon.
 
If it's like this and the texans are not **** like they seemed which qb are you going to draft? I mean stock with tua at this point..
 
I have trouble seeing Flores as a liar, his behavior so far is quite the opposite.

If the thumb is a problem, I'll believe him until he proves to me otherwise.
 
