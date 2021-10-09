'The time has come,' the Dolphin said, 'to talk of many things: of Jersey's and Trip's - and sealing the edge - of "Lemming's laments" and Wins.

Ray R
'The time has come,' the Dolphin said, 'to talk of many things: of Jersey's and Trip's - and sealing the edge - of ""Lemming's" Juice" and Wins.
Now would be a perfect time for a win.
Just think of all the fun we can have as the "Lemmings" go into full meltdown. That will be a sight to behold. - LOL
This is how I feel, not a troll, but I anticipate the same effect.
Dolphins win by two scores!
