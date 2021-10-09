 'The time has come,' the Dolphin said, 'to talk of many things: of Jersey's and Trip's - and sealing the edge - of "Lemming's laments" and Wins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

'The time has come,' the Dolphin said, 'to talk of many things: of Jersey's and Trip's - and sealing the edge - of "Lemming's laments" and Wins.

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
5,618
Reaction score
8,341
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
'The time has come,' the Dolphin said, 'to talk of many things: of Jersey's and Trip's - and sealing the edge - of ""Lemming's" Juice" and Wins.

Now would be a perfect time for a win.

Just think of all the fun we can have as the "Lemmings" go into full meltdown. That will be a sight to behold. - LOL

This is how I feel, not a troll, but I anticipate the same effect.

Dolphins win by two scores!

