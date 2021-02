i mean i agree that we've probably seen his best in the year he had with fitz. i don't think he will improve any and is a candidate for gradual regression. getting old + injury prone + not a quick twitch athlete doesn't bode well for the latter half of his career.



he's kind of a poor mans demaryius thomas. dt declined around this age / time in his career and then fell off completely. dt was not in the league last year, is 33 now. had 2 lousy years in 2018 and 2019 at age 30 and 31.



dp is 28. probably has 2 decent years at best getting some 50/50 balls and some stop route/back shoulder type stuff. he isn't going to win much at the top of his route anymore so he will need to be schemed open.



if they can get anything back i would probably try to go that route. its also worth noting that tua didn't really click with dp.