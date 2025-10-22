The Train Wreck That Was Hit By A Tornado

This train wreck that is the 2025 season was set in stone the day the 2024 regular season ended, and Ross wrote us all that lovely "I love Grier" letter.The season being a train wreck is no surprise to me, I saw this coming.What was hard to see coming was the tornado hitting the train at the same time... I did NOT have Tua and McDaniel falling out in such a public fashion on my bingo card.So now where do we go?Well, first off we need to figure out what in holy hell is Ross gonna do?I'd like to believe that Ross has a plan, although im not so sure he does. If his plan is to look totally incompetent and foolish, hes doing a bang-up job right now. But for arguments sake, lets just say he does have a plan.Ross could be looking at the train wreck thats been hit by a tornado and think, "wonderful, we will finally get that "tank" season Ive always wanted and get the #1 pick in the draft. These idiots will surely deliver that if I keep them both together."Or... Ross really could be ignorant enough to think the three brainless musketeers are good enough to give another year too and will somehow turn this thing around. (I highly doubt it)Or, Ross is thinking about all the contracts he just handed out and doesnt feel like spending more money on another GM, HC & QB. (Say what you will about Ross being a walking eggplant, but being cheap has never been his style)Im trying to think positively, and in this rather rare moment of optimism, im choosing to believe Ross does have a plan and it goes like this:1) Ross does want a very high draft pick so hes fine letting Tua and McDaniel finish the season.2) Ross will have Grier step down from the football operation side of the business at years end and take a cushey desk job in marketing or something.3) Tua and McDaniel should both go, Im pretty sure McDaniel is gone, even with all the reports about how much Ross loves him, the pressure from the fans and the media will just be too great to ignore. Tua might stay in 2026 but its strictly bc of his caphit. There's no way an NFL owner can be excited about a QB with such limited skills being their starting QB. So Tuas days are numbered either way.4) Im going way out on a limb with this one.... Ross will bring in an outside hire as the new GM. This is vital to our future success, if he promotes from within again, we are doomed for probably another decade.5) Ross lets the new GM decide on the new coach. If I had to guess, its gonna be another first time Head Coach, the list of veteran coaches on the market right now are just not great, Chucky is too far removed from any NFL success, Mike McCarthy might be the best option on the market but hes had his off-field drama as well and Bill Belicheck has lost his mind to a succubus.6) Whoever Ross hires as a new GM, I think he wants a QB taken in round 1 next year, a QB with a plethora of skills, remember Ross wanted Lamar Jackson, Id bet good money our first round pick next year is a mobile QB.Im not going to sugarcoat this next part.... this wont be a quick turn around guys, 2026 will not be a great season, even if Ross hires the best GM, HC and we draft a true franchise QB. The cap space isnt good and the roster has been so neglected and bumbled by Grier, its gonna take at least 2 great drafts to start to see great results on the field. 2027 even feels like a pipe dream right now but its possible, these things do happen in the NFL, but you MUST draft well and you gotta hit on the next QB.