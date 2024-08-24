 The Trenches win games. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Trenches win games.

So a lot of the talk in this forum has been about the O-line rightfully so since the hype is about our offense and Tua. But I haven't seen much threads addressing our D-line and now that we've lost our best player in it in the offseason (Wilkins) how do we really feel about that part of our team? I feel like we had moments throughout the season where we've failed to provide consistent pressure. And while we have a good secondary on paper I'm worried that our D-line will pedestal and rely on our secondary which usually doesn't really bode well against A-tier QBs. How do you all feel about our D-line going into this season?

Will Chop Robinson shine in his rookie year? Does Campbell still have it a 37? Will Zeiler keep up production without Wilkins?
 
Chop got eaten up by Bucs back up lineman. I think the kid can be a star but I’ve been saying from the beginning, he is not ready for heavy snaps.

Sieler. Ogbah. Campbell. Phillips. We cannot afford any of them to miss even a little bit of time. The depth behind them is god awful.

The offensive line is already bad. The depth there is atrocious. This is not ideal to beat good teams, much less compete for an actual championship.
 
Agreed when Chubb and Phillips got hurt we were struggling bad so even though we got depth I feel like placeholders will really show once we get into shootouts with other good offenses. Nothing kills me more when we have a beauitful drive/a great Play for a TD and they come back to run it up on us like it was nothing. And I think Tua is a good QB but I'm still not sure he and the entire O (Especially our O-line) is good enough to cover against teams like KC/a Peak version of the bills. So I'm just worried because I'm conditioned to believe players will get hurt on D eventually. But this could be the year our QB/Offense becomes elite (AKA consistently good) if Tua keeps elevating his production. Still if we ever want to contend the trenches need to be there.
 
Tua has his faults and he still has stuff to prove. But good teams, good defenses and good coaches understand how to throw some of our timing off on offense. The issue is that Tua doesn’t have a chance to breathe when this happens because the line couldn’t hold up. The scheme/Tua helps below average offensive lineman look better than they are but when the scheme doesn’t have anyone immediately available, most of the time Tua is ****ed.
 
Chop looks like he is going to be a situational pass rusher as a rookie, mainly on passing downs. He should still get a lot of playing time since its primarily a passing league and hopefully our offense gets us out to leads forcing the other teams to have to throw the ball.
 
