The Trenches win games.

The Tannehills Have Eyes
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2011
- Messages
- 4,497
- Reaction score
- 592
- Location
- Miami
So a lot of the talk in this forum has been about the O-line rightfully so since the hype is about our offense and Tua. But I haven't seen much threads addressing our D-line and now that we've lost our best player in it in the offseason (Wilkins) how do we really feel about that part of our team? I feel like we had moments throughout the season where we've failed to provide consistent pressure. And while we have a good secondary on paper I'm worried that our D-line will pedestal and rely on our secondary which usually doesn't really bode well against A-tier QBs. How do you all feel about our D-line going into this season?
Will Chop Robinson shine in his rookie year? Does Campbell still have it a 37? Will Zeiler keep up production without Wilkins?
Will Chop Robinson shine in his rookie year? Does Campbell still have it a 37? Will Zeiler keep up production without Wilkins?