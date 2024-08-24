The Trenches win games.

Nappy Roots said: Chop got eaten up by Bucs back up lineman. I think the kid can be a star but I’ve been saying from the beginning, he is not ready for heavy snaps.



Sieler. Ogbah. Campbell. Phillips. We cannot afford any of them to miss even a little bit of time. The depth behind them is god awful.



The offensive line is already bad. The depth there is atrocious. This is not ideal to beat good teams, much less compete for an actual championship. Click to expand...

Agreed when Chubb and Phillips got hurt we were struggling bad so even though we got depth I feel like placeholders will really show once we get into shootouts with other good offenses. Nothing kills me more when we have a beauitful drive/a great Play for a TD and they come back to run it up on us like it was nothing. And I think Tua is a good QB but I'm still not sure he and the entire O (Especially our O-line) is good enough to cover against teams like KC/a Peak version of the bills. So I'm just worried because I'm conditioned to believe players will get hurt on D eventually. But this could be the year our QB/Offense becomes elite (AKA consistently good) if Tua keeps elevating his production. Still if we ever want to contend the trenches need to be there.