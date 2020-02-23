"The Trigger Man"

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,700
Reaction score
689
Location
Atlanta
Some interesting thoughts and analysis on what we may have in Josh Rosen. I tend to agree with Deep Water's take on the situation. Agree? Disagree? Why or why not?


I think this year the Dolphins will have one of the better QB situations in the league. Especially if they get Tua, Hebert, Burrows or Love. They all appear to be worthy prospects. Baring injury, I think we will most likely see a lot of Rosen while the rookie QB sits and learns.

Rosen will get his chance. However, if after a few games he doesn't show that he's clearly improved, Fitz will be back. While I like Fitz a lot, for the development of the team, I hope that doesn't happen.
 
dolphintodd

dolphintodd

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,718
Reaction score
961
I can not imagine anyone playing except fitzmagic unless he gets hurt or the team falls apart which I doubt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom