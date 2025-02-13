 The Troubling Dolphins Tackling Story | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Troubling Dolphins Tackling Story

Apr 27, 2007
10,886
14,565
rent this space said:
"...That issue was tackling, and the good folks at NFL.com analyzed every team in that department through NextGen Stats. And the research had the Dolphins coming in at number 28 among the 32 teams in terms of tackling efficiency. The Dolphins were given a D grade in tackling..."

The Troubling Dolphins Tackling Story

The Miami Dolphins overall had a solid season on defense, highlighted by finishing fourth in yards allowed, but not everything was perfect. As has been mentione
I pointed this out during the Superbowl game......the first thing I noticed about the two best teams playing in the Superbowl is they did not miss tackles.
 
It's been a consistent problem since Zach retired, sans a Sparano or Flores season or 2. Tough just went out the window and got replaced by pillow fighting, with this last season being the most egregious. We straight up lost games because of it.

We've had tough D coordinators ... Weaver included. Seems like a trickle down from the top sort of issue. Sincerely hoping McD focuses more on discipline than his shades this go around.
 
