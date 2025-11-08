 The Truth About the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Truth About the Miami Dolphins

I don't want to sound like a broken record but Stephen Ross is the worst owner in South Florida History. He may be the worst owner in Florida sports history. Khan's Jaguars for example has at least 3 playoff wins since owning the team. As a team owner Khan started his full season as an owner in the 2012-2013 NFL season. The Jaguars won their first playoff game in 2017, and won two games in 2022. For as long as Ross is the owner it doesn't matter who the GM is, the head coach, or the QB for this team, we will never be a team worth writing about. The moment he sells the franchise and goes back to his F1 bullshit then this team will finally get somewhere. No reason to write about these theories that involve better coaches, better player, and better gm's when the owner is just the cog of the wheel that is defective. Just enjoy the rest of the games and hope he sells the team as fast as possible.
 
That’s because Ross is soft. He’s hired Philbin, Gase, and McDaniel. Three soft, figurehead OCs that didn’t even call plays of their respective teams.

In between, he hired Flores who was not definitely not soft. He was a principled guy that got fired because he didn’t go along with Ross’ illegal throwing games and collusion shenanigans. Oh he also got fired for treating Tua and Austin Jackson like **** because the FO forced guys he didn’t want to draft on him. Not coincidentally those are our 2 worst contracts extensions that we are our biggest needs to replace.

The organizational dysfunction has always been and remains at the top.
 
