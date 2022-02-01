 The Tua Arm Strength Debate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Tua Arm Strength Debate

AJ Duhe

AJ Duhe

I got tired of the "will they, should they, why won't they" Harbaugh talk and decided to do a deeper dive into something I was curious about. Tua's arm strength in comparison to other recent QBs. I found this analysis from before the 2020 Draft and it was totally worth the time ((15 min read). Ultimately, he was probably off on the conclusions for Justin Herbert, but I think his conclusions on Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Tua most importantly, are right on the money.

Please read the article before typing something like "Tua sucks and has a noodle arm." I don't want to rehash THAT tired discussion. Would much rather discuss how Tua gets better from here.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

His throws at Alabama aren't really relevant since his hip injury. Even being "100%" healed, you can have lingering issues with more technical movements.

His arm was relatively similar to Burrow before the injury, it's clearly not afterwards. Plus Burrow has worked incredibly incredibly to continue improving his velocity, so he's probably ahead of where he was in this article and Tua could be behind.
 
This has been posted like a 100 times already... I doubt any debates end this time around...
 
AvogadrosNumber

Tua has a ways to go before he can challenge the upper echelon teams in the NFL. Right now he's outclassed against playoff teams. Against the middling teams with middling Qbs he wins.

Year 3 no excuses. But this is the Dolphins run by Grier and Ross, there are ALWAYS excuses (for missing the playoffs).
 
It's something you can improve. Training with weighted balls. They do it in baseball all the time. He should work on that and footwork in offseason. He needs a new coach.
 
Quicker release than Dan and Rodgers? I am impressed. The Dolphins can win with Tua. If we gave Tannehill 7 years, why can't we give Tua 3 years? The first 2 years don't count. The OC were terrible this past season and he barely played last season but did have a good 400 yard game against the Cardinals.
 
How possible is it for a fully grown and fit adult like Tua to improve arm strength as it relates to throwing a football? I would think there are limits based on natural talent but I truly don't know much in this dept.

Despite the question, I'm not especially concerned about this with Tua.
 
AJ Duhe said:
I got tired of the "will they, should they, why won't they" Harbaugh talk and decided to do a deeper dive into something I was curious about. Tua's arm strength in comparison to other recent QBs. I found this analysis from before the 2020 Draft and it was totally worth the time ((15 min read). Ultimately, he was probably off on the conclusions for Justin Herbert, but I think his conclusions on Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Tua most importantly, are right on the money.

Please read the article before typing something like "Tua sucks and has a noodle arm." I don't want to rehash THAT tired discussion. Would much rather discuss how Tua gets better from here.
Click to expand...
He does have a noodle arm but that's fixable
 
Dthrill_08 said:
Quicker release than Dan and Rodgers? I am impressed. The Dolphins can win with Tua. If we gave Tannehill 7 years, why can't we give Tua 3 years? The first 2 years don't count. The OC were terrible this past season and he barely played last season but did have a good 400 yard game against the Cardinals.
Click to expand...

As I've said a lot, a quick release is only part of it.

Marino and Rodgers throw with so much more velocity than Tua that his quick release gives him no advantage in any way over either.

Imagine it as archery or something for a second.

What if we were having a contest to see who could shoot their arrow to the target first?

Let's say you can draw your bow and fire a shot in 5 seconds and it takes me 5.5.

However, my bow is more powerful and once fired is a full second faster than yours.

Despite leaving your bow first, mine would reach the target first, nullifying any advantage you had the draw.

That first bow I mentioned is Tua.
 
It's the off balance, off schedule, off platform throws Tua can't make consistently. Can't win against top teams missing that.
 
