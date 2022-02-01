The Tua Arm Strength Debate

I got tired of the "will they, should they, why won't they" Harbaugh talk and decided to do a deeper dive into something I was curious about. Tua's arm strength in comparison to other recent QBs. I found this analysis from before the 2020 Draft and it was totally worth the time ((15 min read). Ultimately, he was probably off on the conclusions for Justin Herbert, but I think his conclusions on Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Tua most importantly, are right on the money.



Please read the article before typing something like "Tua sucks and has a noodle arm." I don't want to rehash THAT tired discussion. Would much rather discuss how Tua gets better from here.