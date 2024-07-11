The Tua/Dolphins Contract Divide

Charlie Rivers
Do we "know" that, or is it speculating based on nebulous evidence?Tuas likley about to Hold-out.
Both sides are not close.
That's all we know so far.
"Likely about to" was a phrase I used often when I was married. Even I wasn't quite sure what I was going to do, but my ex-wife was usually fairly certain it wasn't what she was "asking" me to doTuas likley about to Hold-out.
Both sides are not close.
That's all we know so far.
Conversely, the female equivalent to that phrase is, “I was just about to”. Usually uttered right after you do something because you got sick of waiting for it to be done."Likely about to" was a phrase I used often when I was married. Even I didn't know what I was going to do, but my ex-wife was usually fairly certain it wasn't what she was "asking" me to do
Likely to hold out based on what/who?Tuas likley about to Hold-out.
Both sides are not close.
That's all we know so far.
Now I want a Tua thread where the the entire theme is that posters have to reply with song lyrics only.Likely to hold out based on what/who?
To quote an Operation Ivy song-
All we know is that we don’t know nothin’
