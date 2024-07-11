 The Tua/Dolphins Contract Divide | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Tua/Dolphins Contract Divide

What's the latest in the drama? Are the two parties closer to settling on a deal or is there still a wide gulf between the two sides?

Keep the fan base updated in this thread. Thanks!

Tuas likley about to Hold-out.

Both sides are not close.

That's all we know so far.
 
Tuas likley about to Hold-out.

Both sides are not close.

That's all we know so far.
"Likely about to" was a phrase I used often when I was married. Even I wasn't quite sure what I was going to do, but my ex-wife was usually fairly certain it wasn't what she was "asking" me to do :chuckle:
 
Last edited:
Two weeks to get this right. If not, do you really see Tua holding out?

If by chance he does... who will McDaniel have run this offense? This roster is too talented to waste. Mike White... eh not too confident with his ability. Maybe there's more to be seen there.
 
"Likely about to" was a phrase I used often when I was married. Even I didn't know what I was going to do, but my ex-wife was usually fairly certain it wasn't what she was "asking" me to do :chuckle:
Conversely, the female equivalent to that phrase is, “I was just about to”. Usually uttered right after you do something because you got sick of waiting for it to be done.
 
Likely to hold out based on what/who?

To quote an Operation Ivy song-

All we know is that we don’t know nothin’
Now I want a Tua thread where the the entire theme is that posters have to reply with song lyrics only.
 
LET'S KEEP THIS THREAD ALIVE SO THAT WHEN ANY UPDATE UNFOLDS, WE HAVE A SPOT FOR IT HERE. DEAL?
 
Multiple threads....
I was trying to be nice but you know everyone’s thread is the most important one. Can you just merge them into one bigger thread so other threads that aren’t the same damn thing don’t get lost?
 
