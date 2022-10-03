 The Tua Effect. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Tua Effect.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,814
Reaction score
38,738
Location
Bahamas
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
4,106
Reaction score
8,449
Location
Everywhere
Only the beginning. Thanks for posting this btw, I was genuinely interested what would happen yesterday and of course the NFL over rotated yet again.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
2,813
Reaction score
4,067
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I certainly noticed a significant number of "ruled out for possible concussion" statements this weekend compared to others. I think they were being far more careful than usual.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Super Donator
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
694
Reaction score
1,261
Pretty soon games will be 7 hours long. They'll have to evaluate players, on both sides, after every play that contact was made.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,822
Reaction score
4,956
Yet Cameron Brate was allowed to continue playing with a concussion.

Justin Reid had issues too right?

Interesting how at this point, teams, coaches the NFL would allow that this weekend of all weekends.

But I am sure Tua will still be the focus.

But yeah, 12 players left games for the protocol
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
10,178
Reaction score
8,115
Age
33
Location
Maine
South-Park-Season-16-Episode-8-Sarcastaball.jpg

South Park predicting the future yet again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom