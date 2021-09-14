 The Tua is average so far and should be judged accordingly, but can get better thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Tua is average so far and should be judged accordingly, but can get better thread

I agree with OP. With the overall 5th pick we should hold him to a higher standard than a game manager. With the worst miss in Dolphin history in not picking Herbert, we as fans should hold management accountable. The NFL today is to win now, win now with a QB who is ready now.
 
I think I'll add a 4th camp. Tua is the best QB in the AFC East, I just want to rile up the haters.

Allow me to be the 1st to say our "worst miss", was and always shall be DREW BREES.

TWICE!!!
 
But we won sunday against the pats.
 
