The Tua-Purdy Similarities and Differences

Everything always comes down to evaluating a player in isolation, how he does his job, decision making, placement of the ball, timing, can the player make the play athletically to keep a play that has gone array alive.

At this point we can say Tua with little protection can make the on time throws that happen when the objective is to throw to that first or 2nd option.

Decision making comes into concern after that, that’s one, and athletically he’s not able to make the plays to save a play that has gone array on a consistent basis

So right now in isolation when they play is on time he’s awesome.after that is when things are getting gray imo

The question is how far can an offense go when staying on time, or does Tua change things about his approach to the game that can affect the athletic approach to the game.
 
I agree with this.

My biggest disappointment with Tua this season was his decision making. I think he took too many chances and threw into coverage too often, when receivers were open on other routes. Probably fixable, but???

Not sure he's going to get his athleticism back. Tua was always sneaky athletic, but with the added weight/muscle he definitely looks slower to me.

Accuracy, quick decisions are usually top-notch and, honestly, right at the top of the NFL.

Haven't seen a lot of Purdy, but he is more athletic. Seems to make good decisions. Decent arm.
 
Nothing to do with the oline.

🙄
 
Sure. We've seen Tua in the past really use his eyes well. He locked into reads a lot this season. Probably a big part was the offensive line and knowing he had 2.5 seconds.

Another point, Purdy is bailed out by his receivers a lot. Miami needs to add a physical receiver, or a tight end who can help with those 50/50 throws.

For his size, Hill is decent in that regard but need more there.
 
And bailed out by CMC , and Kittle, certainly future HoF candidates. I cannot wait to see how Achane is deployed next year, get Tua a reliable #3, if by some stretch we luck into a unicorn TE (still hopeful on Julian Hill), Tua will feast like it's a hometown luau.
 
so we spent the #5 pick overall to have the same level of player as the last guy taken in the NFL draft.

color me impressed at our GM and scouts.
Not gonna say anything about the other 30 GM and scout combos or are the Phins just particularly inept in those areas? Just curious.... Matt Rhule wanted him, somehow that genius is no longer in the NFL, maybe he should be Phins GM? Bwahahahahaha

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...ard-when-he-was-with-carolina-but-got-vetoed/
 
