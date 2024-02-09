The Tua-Purdy Similarities and Differences

Everything always comes down to evaluating a player in isolation, how he does his job, decision making, placement of the ball, timing, can the player make the play athletically to keep a play that has gone array alive.



At this point we can say Tua with little protection can make the on time throws that happen when the objective is to throw to that first or 2nd option.



Decision making comes into concern after that, that’s one, and athletically he’s not able to make the plays to save a play that has gone array on a consistent basis



So right now in isolation when they play is on time he’s awesome.after that is when things are getting gray imo



The question is how far can an offense go when staying on time, or does Tua change things about his approach to the game that can affect the athletic approach to the game.