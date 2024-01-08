 The turning point for McD and Tua has officially begun | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The turning point for McD and Tua has officially begun

If you’ve read my posts, you know I’m behind McD and Tua. Before I say anything else, I’d also like to let it be known that the “injuries are no excuse” crowd have got their heads up their collective asses. While I’ll agree that a normal amount of injuries and attrition happen every season and that we should expect this team to overcome them is correct, the injuries suffered on the defensive side of the ball alone has been unprecedented and if our current defensive line-up was our lineup to begin the season, I would have not expected this team to make the playoffs let alone win a playoff game.

That being said, Tua and McD’s performances last night were disappointing- as was Tyreke’s. McD and Tua have now had 2 seasons to grow together. They have earned a 3rd season together with the full support of the front office and fanbase. That being said, the way the chips have fallen, it is now do or die for both of them. Either they overcome the narrative of not being able to beat good teams or win big games in year 3, or they will both be in different zip codes after next year.

I’m a Tua guy, and I want him to be the dude SO BADLY, but it’s hard to ignore last nights performance as well as his performances in the biggest games this season. In all honesty, if they leave KC with a win thanks to Tua, I give him his contract. If he lays another egg? I’d have no problem with the front office taking a wait and see approach in ‘24 and allow Tua to play on the last year of his contract. If we see this team take another step forward and Tua has his best season yet, we’d still be able to resign him as well as having the franchise tag as insurance. But if he shits the bed in KC and continues to do so next year, Miami needs to keep all of their options open as well as maintaining some financial flexibility.

I hate to say it, but after last night, I don’t feel good about letting Christian Wilkins walk in favor of paying Tua long term if the results are not there. Wilkins has flat out already earned his payday.
 
Wilkins needs to be kept. He’s a great player.

Tua and McD are going to **** the bed in KC. They will before they even kickoff w that crowd intimidating them. They aren’t ready for the moment. Nothing that happened this year suggests that they are. It’s going to be too big for them - the hostile environment, Spagnola and Andy Reid - and even if we play better than expected, Mahomes will make plays to win the game that Tua has not demonstrated that he can do yet. We have no Van Ginkel and no Baker and no Goode. Our defense is a shambles so here’s to a restful offseason of recovery for the 22 guys we have on IR or whatever.

By the way, after KC beats us they will lose in the divisional round. They are not good enough either and they’ve been playing poorly the 2nd half of the season. The AFC is Baltimore’s. Book it.
 
Fair perspective, Aqua.

I was never a Tua guy but I was neither an anti-Tua guy either & I'm quick to say Tua made me a believer in the comeback at Baltimore. I hitched myself to the Tua wagon & have loved/rooted him since.

It's sad to see so much talent unfollowed by poise. He doesn't seem to be a baller. He can't get it done when the heat is on.

McD has earned his stripes as well. But a larger buffoon at game-management I have yet to witness. Or maybe it's because he's such a genius that his flaws stand out that much more because they can't help but befuddle the fan that considers him so savvy.

Either way, they are both a blessing & a curse. Would Miami have it any other way?
 
Only way the Dolphins pay Tua is if he helps us in beating Chiefs AND Ravens, minimum. He hasn't proven he is the guy to get the bag yet.
 
Over the past four games the Dolphins have the 3rd-worst offense in the league in the second halves of games (-0.289 EPA per play). Only the Jets and Falcons have been worse.

Against the same teams in the first halves of those games the Dolphins had the 3rd-best offense in the league (0.191 EPA per play).

So, when all the marbles are at stake and teams are making late-season pushes to get into the playoffs and get the highest seeds possible, the Dolphins have regrouped as a team at halftime of those games and then taken the field and performed worse offensively than 29 of the other 31 teams in the league.

That suggests a tremendous problem with culture and leadership, and the two most prominent leaders on the team are the head coach and the starting quarterback.
 
Didn't Tyreke say he is the engine of this team? Well this engine stalled many times down the stretch as well. Let's not exonerate him. Plenty of blame to go around.
 
You’re going to be disappointed.

We can get shut out in KC and Tua is still getting paid.
 
I also don't get how Tyreke is the MVP of this team. If he was the MVP then he should get the blame for our offense stalling since he dropped many passes. MVP is and should remain to be a qb award since he has the ball all the time.
 
14 drops in 17 games confirmed today.

Career high.

He dropped 5 would be TDs and also had that fumble 6 which was the difference in the Chiefs game.

I’m not going “trade Tyreek” stupid here but I am actually glad he didn’t get that record. Does not deserve it this season. Too many F ups in clutch situations in big games. At least he’ll still be hungry next season.
 
