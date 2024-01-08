The turning point for McD and Tua has officially begun

If you’ve read my posts, you know I’m behind McD and Tua. Before I say anything else, I’d also like to let it be known that the “injuries are no excuse” crowd have got their heads up their collective asses. While I’ll agree that a normal amount of injuries and attrition happen every season and that we should expect this team to overcome them is correct, the injuries suffered on the defensive side of the ball alone has been unprecedented and if our current defensive line-up was our lineup to begin the season, I would have not expected this team to make the playoffs let alone win a playoff game.



That being said, Tua and McD’s performances last night were disappointing- as was Tyreke’s. McD and Tua have now had 2 seasons to grow together. They have earned a 3rd season together with the full support of the front office and fanbase. That being said, the way the chips have fallen, it is now do or die for both of them. Either they overcome the narrative of not being able to beat good teams or win big games in year 3, or they will both be in different zip codes after next year.



I’m a Tua guy, and I want him to be the dude SO BADLY, but it’s hard to ignore last nights performance as well as his performances in the biggest games this season. In all honesty, if they leave KC with a win thanks to Tua, I give him his contract. If he lays another egg? I’d have no problem with the front office taking a wait and see approach in ‘24 and allow Tua to play on the last year of his contract. If we see this team take another step forward and Tua has his best season yet, we’d still be able to resign him as well as having the franchise tag as insurance. But if he shits the bed in KC and continues to do so next year, Miami needs to keep all of their options open as well as maintaining some financial flexibility.



I hate to say it, but after last night, I don’t feel good about letting Christian Wilkins walk in favor of paying Tua long term if the results are not there. Wilkins has flat out already earned his payday.