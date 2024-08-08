The two positives about this Oline.

A case can be made the injuries to and uncertainty of both Chubb and Phillips; might have threw a monkey wrench in Miami's potential plan to fix the offensive line in the 2024 draft. If they were healthy, I am of the belief, Miami would have taken an offensive lineman in both the first and second rounds.



As for Jones and Paul. Jones was injured prior to the regular season last year. He didn't get back until, after the 1st quarter of the season past. But thankfully Wynn played way above expectations, in Jones' place. Let's hope Jones finally settles into the starters role, he's been working for and is expected of him, once the season starts.



Patrick Paul has really developed in such a short time, under the tutelage of Butch Barry. Paul has a very high IQ, which I believe has helped him, in his quest to master the LT position. The guy absolutely engulfs people. There's a lot to like about this kid. It might take a season or two, but he's going to be a quality OLineman, once he's fully developed. That's saying something, considering the negative opinions from a few draft people, after he was selected. His intelligence is his best asset. He's come a long way. His talent should eventually supercede, and allow him to play at a high level. Jones just needs to stay healthy. If he does, he should have a stellar year.