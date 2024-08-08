 The two positives about this Oline. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The two positives about this Oline.

Robert Jones and Patrick Paul

If one had to ask me what one player stood out the most I think you can tell from my Practice reports, it’s Robert Jones.


Patrick Paul reminds me of the guy I saw at the senior bowl.

These are two positive transgressions on this line makeup.

Both players are in great shape and have some nastiness to their demeanor.
 
A case can be made the injuries to and uncertainty of both Chubb and Phillips; might have threw a monkey wrench in Miami's potential plan to fix the offensive line in the 2024 draft. If they were healthy, I am of the belief, Miami would have taken an offensive lineman in both the first and second rounds.

As for Jones and Paul. Jones was injured prior to the regular season last year. He didn't get back until, after the 1st quarter of the season past. But thankfully Wynn played way above expectations, in Jones' place. Let's hope Jones finally settles into the starters role, he's been working for and is expected of him, once the season starts.

Patrick Paul has really developed in such a short time, under the tutelage of Butch Barry. Paul has a very high IQ, which I believe has helped him, in his quest to master the LT position. The guy absolutely engulfs people. There's a lot to like about this kid. It might take a season or two, but he's going to be a quality OLineman, once he's fully developed. That's saying something, considering the negative opinions from a few draft people, after he was selected. His intelligence is his best asset. He's come a long way. His talent should eventually supercede, and allow him to play at a high level. Jones just needs to stay healthy. If he does, he should have a stellar year.
 
dolfan91 said:
Paul also appears to have that nasty attitude that the best ones usually have.

I think Grier almost had to take a pass rusher early and it certainly looks like Chop Robinson could be a great selection.
 
djphinfan said:
"Positive transgressions" is a real modern day Yogi Berra-ism. Love it @djphinfan
 
I've been downplaying Wynn since day 1. I didn't particularly like the signing; I LOATHE the injury history, and I didn't think he played particularly well when he was healthy... (PFF agreed).

If we lose him to PUP or an injury release...

I won't care. Not one bit.
 
djphinfan said:
I'll support that analysis! (First positive that I think I've had on the OL) :chuckle:
 
I was down on Jones pre-camp but from what the observers say he's killing it. I'll gladly eat crow on this one. Paul looks like the real deal. AJ looks good enough, then there's Eichenberry...
 
Etuoo33 said:
What a great story for Jones
There’s a lot of clips in there that show hi level skill.


He called his shot by saying” I’m gonna be one of the best guards in the NFL”


This year he finally gets to prove it, looked really good imo from the three practices I saw.

 
Our question marks are at guard (assuming Brewer pans out). Jones seems to be a solution for one guard spot. Wynn or Driscoll might suffice for the other. Time will tell.
 
Russ57 said:
So you think Wynn should switch to right guard?


I think if Wynn comes back Rob goes over to the right no?
 
