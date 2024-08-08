The two positives about this Oline.

djphinfan
Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Robert Jones and Patrick Paul
If one had to ask me what one player stood out the most I think you can tell from my Practice reports, it’s Robert Jones.
Patrick Paul reminds me of the guy I saw at the senior bowl.
These are two positive transgressions on this line makeup.
Both players are in great shape and have some nastiness to their demeanor.
If one had to ask me what one player stood out the most I think you can tell from my Practice reports, it’s Robert Jones.
Patrick Paul reminds me of the guy I saw at the senior bowl.
These are two positive transgressions on this line makeup.
Both players are in great shape and have some nastiness to their demeanor.