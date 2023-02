It’s a Contest starting with free agency, including the draft preseason predictionS and weekly pick em through the Super Bowl.



First quarter of the contest is free agent frenzy

You’ll be given a list of 20 free agents or players rumored to be on the move you will make selections in two columns. The first you will either select retire, new team or same team the second column. be awarded for correct selections in both columns points will then be added from all 4 quarters to determine the winner, and the ultimate super fan