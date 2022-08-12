The Value Loss on Shaheen makes me Sick!

ChitownPhins28
Especially since it's almost certainly going to be repeated with Hunter Long next year.
Shaheen's 'crime' was that after trading for him, they made him Redundant with 3 other guys they brought in!
I just Dont Get the Hunter Long pick last year. Also, why is Gesicki still here?
The way Grier pisses away draft picks is disgusting.
If Long turns into a very useful, talented player then I'll feel dumb about making this thread.
