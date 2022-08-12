 The Value Loss on Shaheen makes me Sick! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Value Loss on Shaheen makes me Sick!

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,797
Reaction score
3,399
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
Especially since it's almost certainly going to be repeated with Hunter Long next year.

Shaheen's 'crime' was that after trading for him, they made him Redundant with 3 other guys they brought in!

I just Dont Get the Hunter Long pick last year. Also, why is Gesicki still here?

The way Grier pisses away draft picks is disgusting.

If Long turns into a very useful, talented player then I'll feel dumb about making this thread.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
10,870
Reaction score
11,367
Location
from the old continent
ChitownPhins28 said:
Especially since it's almost certainly going to be repeated with Hunter Long next year.

Shaheen's 'crime' was that after trading for him, they made him Redundant with 3 other guys they brought in!

I just Dont Get the Hunter Long pick last year. Also, why is Gesicki still here?

The way Grier pisses away draft picks is disgusting.

If Long turns into a very useful, talented player then I'll feel dumb about making this thread.
Click to expand...


i wouldnt wait if i were you
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
8,046
Reaction score
4,100
Location
Fort lauderdale
ChitownPhins28 said:
Especially since it's almost certainly going to be repeated with Hunter Long next year.

Shaheen's 'crime' was that after trading for him, they made him Redundant with 3 other guys they brought in!

I just Dont Get the Hunter Long pick last year. Also, why is Gesicki still here?

The way Grier pisses away draft picks is disgusting.

If Long turns into a very useful, talented player then I'll feel dumb about making this thread.
Click to expand...
Don’t let that stop you
 
Z

zullo1

Rookie
Joined
Feb 25, 2005
Messages
199
Reaction score
310
ChitownPhins28 said:
Especially since it's almost certainly going to be repeated with Hunter Long next year.

Shaheen's 'crime' was that after trading for him, they made him Redundant with 3 other guys they brought in!

I just Dont Get the Hunter Long pick last year. Also, why is Gesicki still here?

The way Grier pisses away draft picks is disgusting.

If Long turns into a very useful, talented player then I'll feel dumb about making this thread.
Click to expand...
Why is Gesicki here? Really? He's one of the best pass catching TE's in the league and the best on the Fins! I agree the Hunter Long pick was a head scratcher...
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

TUA TIME
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
18,869
Reaction score
56,769
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
ChitownPhins28 said:
Especially since it's almost certainly going to be repeated with Hunter Long next year.

Shaheen's 'crime' was that after trading for him, they made him Redundant with 3 other guys they brought in!

I just Dont Get the Hunter Long pick last year. Also, why is Gesicki still here?

The way Grier pisses away draft picks is disgusting.

If Long turns into a very useful, talented player then I'll feel dumb about making this thread.
Click to expand...
It does? We were getting a teeny tiny amount of cap back and upgrading a 7th to a 6th. it's really a huge nothing burger in every way possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom